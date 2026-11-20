Key Moments

Alphabet intends to raise C$6 billion ($4.19 billion) through a multi-tranche sale of unsecured notes in Canada.

The company plans to use the proceeds for general corporate purposes, including potential repayment of existing debt.

RBC Dominion Securities, Scotia Capital, and TD Securities are leading the deal, with CIBC World Markets acting as co-manager.

Alphabet Taps Canadian Debt Market

Alphabet plans to raise C$6 billion ($4.19 billion) via a multi-tranche offering of unsecured notes in the Canadian market, based on pricing terms released by the company on Nov 20.

The offering positions Alphabet among large technology firms increasingly turning to capital markets to support strategic initiatives, rather than relying exclusively on internal cash resources.

Use of Proceeds and Strategic Context

According to a regulatory filing on Friday, Alphabet expects to allocate the funds for general corporate purposes. This may include repaying existing debt, among other potential uses that fall under that category.

The move comes as major technology companies are stepping up both debt issuance and equity raising to support their AI infrastructure, after having previously depended more heavily on cash to fund such investments.

Deal Structure and Lead Managers

The notes are being issued as a multi-tranche offering of unsecured securities in the Canadian market. The transaction is being led by RBC Dominion Securities, Scotia Capital, and TD Securities, which are acting as joint book-running managers.

CIBC World Markets is participating in the transaction as co-manager, supporting the execution of the deal.

Transaction Snapshot