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Home » Stock Market News » Finland Approves Tesla Assisted Driving System for Use

Finland Approves Tesla Assisted Driving System for Use

Written by Michael Fisher
Michael Fisher
Michael Fisher is an active trader and market analyst. He holds a Bachelors degree in Economics from University of Pennsylvania and started his career as a private Forex trader back in 2005.
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Key Moments

  • Finland’s transport authority Traficom approved Tesla’s assisted driving system for use on Finnish roads on Wednesday.
  • The approval takes immediate effect, allowing Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) to start offering the system to customers in Finland without delay.
  • Traficom’s decision is based on recognizing the provisional type-approval previously granted by the Dutch authority.

Regulatory Approval in Finland

Finland’s transport regulator Traficom has cleared Tesla’s assisted driving technology for operation on the country’s roads, the agency said on Wednesday. The authorization means Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) can begin making the system available to Finnish customers right away, according to Traficom’s statement.

Authorities in Finland had indicated in June that they might move ahead of a still-pending European Union-wide decision regarding the technology. Wednesday’s approval confirms that the country has chosen to proceed on a national basis while broader EU deliberations continue.

European Context and Earlier Approvals

The Netherlands took an early lead in the regional regulatory process in April, becoming the first European country to grant provisional approval for Tesla’s assisted driving system. That move was described as an initial step toward a possible EU-wide deployment, contingent on securing support from a qualified majority of member states.

Following the Dutch decision, several other European countries, including Estonia, Croatia and Belgium, have also cleared the technology. The system enables vehicles to steer themselves under driver supervision. At the same time, some regulators have voiced reservations and caution regarding its use.

Basis for Traficom’s Decision

Traficom stated that it has recognized the provisional type-approval issued by the Dutch authority. On that basis, the Finnish regulator is allowing Tesla’s assisted driving system to be used in Finland as a driver assistance system.

CountryRegulatory StatusNotable Detail
The NetherlandsProvisional approvalFirst European country to grant provisional approval
FinlandApprovedRecognized Dutch provisional type-approval via Traficom
EstoniaAllowedAmong countries that have allowed the technology
CroatiaAllowedAmong countries that have allowed the technology
BelgiumAllowedAmong countries that have allowed the technology
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