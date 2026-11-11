Thomson Reuters Announces $500 Million Share Repurchase Initiative

Key Moments

Thomson Reuters unveiled a share repurchase program of up to $500 million, targeting as many as 7 million common shares.

The buyback period is scheduled to run from November 13, 2026, through November 12, 2027, covering about 1.6% of issued and outstanding shares.

Controlling shareholder Woodbridge, which owns about 70% of Thomson Reuters, intends to participate proportionally to preserve its ownership level.

Program Overview

Thomson Reuters announced on Wednesday that it plans to repurchase up to $500 million of its common stock, as the content and technology provider faces stock market pressure tied to investor concerns over increasing artificial intelligence (AI) expenditures.

Under the authorized plan, the company will be permitted to buy back as many as 7 million common shares, representing approximately 1.6% of its issued and outstanding equity. The program is set to run from November 13, 2026, through November 12, 2027.

Ownership and Participation

The company stated that its controlling shareholder, Woodbridge, which holds about 70% of Thomson Reuters, plans to participate in the repurchase program on a proportional basis. By doing so, Woodbridge aims to maintain its current ownership stake in the company.

Buyback Detail Figure / Description Maximum repurchase value $500 million Maximum shares to be repurchased 7 million common shares Portion of issued and outstanding shares About 1.6% Program start date November 13, 2026 Program end date November 12, 2027 Controlling shareholder Woodbridge (owns about 70% of Thomson Reuters)

Market Context and Investor Sentiment

Earlier this month, Thomson Reuters reported an increase in quarterly revenue. However, the stock declined afterward, which some investors attributed to worries about the effect of higher AI-related investment on profitability.

The article noted that, during the current earnings season, Wall Street has penalized a range of technology names, from software companies to Alphabet and Amazon, amid concerns that rising AI spending could erode corporate earnings.

Thomson Reuters’s Canadian-listed shares have fallen about 15% so far this year, reflecting those broader concerns. The company is also identified as the parent of Reuters News.