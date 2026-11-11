Teradyne Jumps After Jefferies Calls Out AI Test Upside

Key Moments

Teradyne shares climbed 8.0% in pre-market trading after Jefferies began coverage with a Buy rating and a $284 price target.

Jefferies highlighted potential automated test equipment market growth from roughly $9 billion in 2025 to approximately $25 billion by 2030, with Teradyne’s system-on-chip share projected to increase from about 27% to 34%.

Recent tailwinds include a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) upgrade on November 9 and Teradyne’s Q3 2026 non-GAAP EPS of $2.29, more than 11% above consensus, with revenue up nearly 70% year over year.

Jefferies Launches Coverage With Bullish AI-Driven View

Teradyne, Inc. saw its stock rally 8.0% in pre-open trading after Jefferies initiated coverage of the semiconductor test equipment company with a Buy rating and a $284 price target. The brokerage positioned Teradyne as a clear beneficiary of the rapid build-out of artificial intelligence compute infrastructure.

Analyst Dushyant Ailani stated “AI has made TER a compute test company. We initiate at BUY, $284.00 PT,” underscoring Jefferies’ view that Teradyne is closely tied to the growth of AI-related hardware. The firm pointed to the automated test equipment market’s potential expansion from roughly $9 billion in 2025 to approximately $25 billion by 2030.

System-on-Chip Exposure at the Center of the Thesis

A central component of the Jefferies call is Teradyne’s positioning in system-on-chip (SoC) testing. The firm projects the company’s share in this segment will increase from approximately 27% to 34%, supported by dual sourcing arrangements at NVIDIA and major hyperscalers.

Jefferies also outlined a substantial revenue opportunity, with SoC-related revenue seen potentially rising from around $1.9 billion to $6.9 billion over the same timeframe.

Metric Current/2025 Estimate 2030 Projection Automated test equipment market size Roughly $9 billion (2025) Approximately $25 billion Teradyne SoC test market share Approximately 27% 34% Teradyne SoC revenue Around $1.9 billion $6.9 billion

Supportive Backdrop From Earnings and Prior Upgrade

The Jefferies initiation arrived on top of already constructive sentiment. Zacks previously raised Teradyne to a Rank #1 (Strong Buy) on November 9, citing a steady positive trend in earnings estimate revisions.

Further underpinning the bullish stance, Teradyne’s Q3 2026 results – reported in late October – delivered a clear upside surprise. Non-GAAP EPS came in at $2.29, more than 11% above consensus expectations, while revenue increased nearly 70% year over year.

Broader Market Rebound Lifts High-Beta Tech

On the macro front, U.S. equity futures were trading solidly higher on Wednesday morning, with the Nasdaq-100 up roughly 1.9% and the S&P 500 advancing around 0.9% ahead of the open. Investors were rotating back into technology and AI-related stocks following an inflation-driven selloff in the prior session.

This recovery in technology sentiment created a constructive environment for a higher-beta semiconductor name such as Teradyne, allowing the stock to extend gains sparked by the Jefferies coverage.

Shares Move Closer to 52-Week High

The combination of Jefferies’ bullish initiation, Teradyne’s strong recent earnings performance, and the broader rebound in tech shares produced one of the company’s strongest pre-market moves in recent months. The stock pushed toward $265 in pre-open trading, narrowing the gap with its 52-week high of $487.91.