European Gas Prices Jump as Hormuz Risks Disrupt Flow

Key Moments

TTF front-month contract increased 2.7% to 86.99 euros per megawatt-hour, rebounding from a one-month low in the prior session.

NBP benchmark in the U.K. rose 2.7% to 217.06 pence per therm, mirroring the move in continental European gas prices.

Heightened shipping risks in the Strait of Hormuz and a stronger U.S. dollar combined to drive a 2.7% surge across European gas curves.

Middle East Shipping Tensions Drive Gas Rebound

European wholesale natural gas markets rallied on Wednesday, reversing a recent period of price weakness in tandem with gains across the global energy complex. Renewed attacks on commercial vessels in the Middle East reignited fears of disruptions to physical deliveries, prompting traders to reprice supply risks.

The sharp move higher in European gas hubs coincided with a notable reversal in international crude oil benchmarks. After slipping to two-month lows on Tuesday, the broader energy space shifted back into positive territory as market participants reconsidered the geopolitical risk premium associated with exports from the region.

The synchronized advance in gas and oil underscored the high degree of cross-asset sensitivity to developments in the Persian Gulf, a key route for both crude and liquefied natural gas (LNG) shipments destined for European buyers.

Benchmark Price Moves in Europe

The front-month contract at the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF), the primary pricing reference for European gas, rose 2.7% to 86.99 euros per megawatt-hour. This move marked a strong recovery from the one-month low reached during the previous session.

In the United Kingdom, the National Balancing Point (NBP) contract recorded an identical percentage gain. The benchmark climbed 2.7% to 217.06 pence per therm, closely tracking the advance in continental pricing.

Contract Market Move Price Front-month TTF Eurozone +2.7% 86.99 euros per megawatt-hour Front-month NBP United Kingdom +2.7% 217.06 pence per therm

Strait of Hormuz Emerges Again as a Critical Flashpoint

Earlier in the week, European gas prices had come under pressure after U.S. President Donald Trump signaled a step back from the prospect of additional military action against Iran, which encouraged expectations of a broader easing in regional tensions.

This narrative shifted abruptly on Wednesday following reports of new attacks on commercial shipping in and around the Strait of Hormuz. The latest wave of incidents effectively brought transit through what is described as the world’s most important energy chokepoint to a standstill, forcing market participants to account for the immediate risk of delayed LNG cargoes and sustained disruptions along key supply routes.

The heightened uncertainty around the security of flows through the Strait of Hormuz intensified concerns over reliability of deliveries to European terminals, feeding directly into higher forward pricing across major gas hubs.

Macro Backdrop: U.S. Inflation and Currency Effects

While energy traders focused on physical risks in the Middle East, broader financial markets were still reacting to Tuesday’s stronger-than-anticipated U.S. Consumer Price Index (CPI) numbers. The stubbornly high inflation reading solidified expectations for a December interest-rate increase by the Federal Reserve, contributing to tighter global financial conditions and a firmer U.S. dollar.

For European gas importers, the stronger greenback has an immediate impact because LNG cargoes are typically priced in dollars. As the dollar appreciates, the effective cost of those dollar-denominated shipments rises in local currency terms, layering an additional currency headwind on top of the geopolitical supply constraints.

The combination of elevated shipping risks through the Strait of Hormuz and the more expensive dollar-based LNG purchases helped propel Wednesday’s 2.7% jump across the European gas forward curves.