Bulgaria Confirms July Gas Tariff at €37.70/MWh

Key Moments

EWRC set the regulated July natural gas price at EUR 37.70/MWh, excluding access, transmission, excise duty, and VAT.

The approved tariff is 5.84% higher than in June, yet remains about EUR 4/MWh below July futures on international gas markets.

Bulgargaz expects the domestic regulated price to stay under EUR 40/MWh through year-end, citing lower global oil and gas prices.

Regulator Confirms July Tariff and Scope

Bulgaria’s Energy and Water Regulatory Commission (EWRC) has endorsed a regulated natural gas price of EUR 37.70 per MWh for July. The figure does not include access and transmission fees, excise duty, or value-added tax.

At this level, Bulgargaz EAD is authorized to supply natural gas to end suppliers, as well as to companies licensed for the production and transmission of thermal energy, the regulator announced on Tuesday.

Comparison with June and International Benchmarks

The newly approved July tariff represents a 5.84% increase compared with the June price. The EWRC stated that, despite the month-on-month rise, the rate remains attractive for both households and corporate customers in Bulgaria, as it is roughly EUR 4 per MWh below July futures quoted on international gas markets.

According to the regulator, current quotations at the leading European gas hub, the Title Transfer Facility (TTF), are around EUR 41–42/MWh. On Bulgaria’s Gas Hub Balkan, prices are reported in a range between EUR 39 and EUR 42/MWh.

Market / Reference Price Level Notes Regulated domestic price (July) EUR 37.70/MWh Set by EWRC; excludes access, transmission, excise, VAT International July futures About EUR 4/MWh higher than EUR 37.70 Used as benchmark for competitiveness TTF quotations EUR 41–42/MWh Leading European gas hub Gas Hub Balkan prices EUR 39–42/MWh Bulgarian gas trading platform

Bulgargaz Outlook for Domestic Prices

Bulgargaz projects that the regulated natural gas price on the domestic market will stay below EUR 40/MWh through the end of the year. The company links this expectation to the recent decline in international oil and natural gas prices following the end of the conflict in the Middle East.

Publication of the EWRC Decision

The EWRC decision setting the July 2026 natural gas price will be made available on the regulator’s official website.