CoreWeave Surges 14% on Strong Earnings and Guidance Hike

Key Moments

CoreWeave stock climbed 13.7% in pre-open trading after its third-quarter results and guidance update.

Q3 revenue reached $3.66 billion versus estimates of $3.55 billion, with an adjusted loss per share of $0.95 compared with an expected loss of $1.16.

The company lifted its 2026 revenue outlook to a range of $13.0 billion to $13.3 billion and reported a record $133 billion backlog.

Strong Q3 Performance and Upgraded Outlook

CoreWeave shares jumped 13.7% in pre-market trading after the AI cloud infrastructure provider released a third-quarter earnings report that exceeded expectations across most major metrics and boosted its full-year outlook. The move propelled the stock sharply higher from its previous close of $48.73.

The company posted third-quarter revenue of $3.66 billion, surpassing analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Adjusted loss per share came in at $0.95, narrower than the anticipated loss of $1.16.

CoreWeave also raised its 2026 revenue guidance to a range of $13.0 billion to $13.3 billion, above the prior consensus estimate of $12.86 billion.

Metric Reported Consensus / Prior Q3 Revenue $3.66 billion $3.55 billion (estimate) Q3 Adjusted Loss per Share $0.95 $1.16 (expected loss) 2026 Revenue Guidance $13.0 billion – $13.3 billion $12.86 billion (prior consensus)

Debt Concerns Addressed and Financing Strategy Clarified

Beyond the headline earnings beat, management took direct steps to calm worries about the company’s leverage profile, which had pressured the stock in recent weeks. Executives pointed to approximately $9 billion in anticipated customer prepayments and deposits over the coming three months and indicated that the company does not plan to issue additional parent-level unsecured debt through 2027.

Commentary from Zacks Chief Equity Strategist John Blank highlighted the significance of this pivot, noting that CoreWeave had helped ease market concerns by reducing its reliance on unsecured bond financing.

Record Backlog Underpins Long-Term Visibility

CoreWeave reported a revenue backlog of $133 billion, the highest in its history, representing a 138% increase year-over-year. More than 50% of this backlog is expected to begin delivery by year-end, giving the company substantial visibility into future AI infrastructure demand.

On the regulatory front, CEO Michael Intrator pushed back against worries related to potential policy changes following the midterms, stating on the earnings call that CoreWeave does not expect regulatory developments to materially affect its expansion pipeline.

Market Context and Sector Reaction

The results arrived against a mixed macro backdrop. Core CPI rose 0.3% for a third straight month, intensifying concerns about ongoing inflation and driving expectations for a Federal Reserve rate hike in December to 100%.

Despite this, the Nasdaq advanced 1.5% today, rebounding from Tuesday’s inflation-driven decline. Neocloud peers also moved higher, supported by CoreWeave’s sizable backlog, which underscored sustained demand for AI compute capacity.

Sentiment Reversal After Weeks of Selling

A combination of an earnings beat, higher guidance, a record backlog, and a clearer path on debt financing collectively reversed several weeks of selling pressure in the stock. Shares had slid over the past month as investors focused on balance sheet risks.

Initial reaction to the report itself was muted, but the subsequent earnings call prompted a double-digit rally as market participants grew more confident in CoreWeave’s AI infrastructure growth narrative.