Northern Trust announces $0.75 quarterly dividend

Northern Trust Corp (NASDAQ: NTRS) said on Wednesday that its Board of Directors had authorized a quarterly cash dividend of $0.75 per share of common stock.

The dividend was kept unchanged from the previous quarterly dividend payment.

The dividend will be paid on April 1st to shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 14th 2025, the company said.

The firm also announced cash dividends of $2,300 per share of its Series D non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock and $293.75 per share of its Series E non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock.

Stock Performance

The shares of Northern Trust Corp (NTRS) closed 0.33% ($0.36) lower at $107.39 on Nasdaq on Wednesday.

The company’s total market cap now stands at $21.287 billion.

The shares of Northern Trust Corp (NTRS) went up 21.47% in 2024, compared with a 23.30% gain for the benchmark index, S&P 500 (SPX).

The company’s shares have added 4.77% to their value so far this year.