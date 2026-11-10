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Home » Stock Market News » Bernstein Reiterates Outperform on Oracle’s AI Growth

Bernstein Reiterates Outperform on Oracle’s AI Growth

Written by Sandra Leggero
Sandra Leggero
Sandra Leggero has a background in financial markets, having spent more than 9 years in commodities trading for several European and Asian companies. She holds a degree in Economics from the University of Pavia and specializes in emerging markets.
, | Updated:

Key Moments

  • Bernstein reaffirmed its Outperform rating and $325 price target on Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) after revising its 10-year financial model.
  • The firm now projects Oracle is about 18 months away from generating positive free cash flow and will not require additional funding.
  • OpenAI’s potential IPO and Oracle’s anticipated return to positive free cash flow in the second half of fiscal 2028 are cited as key catalysts.

Bernstein Reiterates Bullish Stance on Oracle

Bernstein reiterated its Outperform rating and $325 price target on Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) in a research note on Tuesday, saying its updated long-term model shows a more attractive economic profile for the company than previously estimated.

“Oracle has been the most controversial stock in our coverage,” analyst Mark Moerdler wrote. “It has also generated the largest amount of in-bound calls in our coverage as investors see the potentiality of the stock but are still working to understand the likelihood and timing.”

Revised 10-Year Model Signals Healthier Cash Dynamics

Bernstein’s refreshed 10-year model reflects management’s latest disclosures and forward guidance. Based on this work, the firm now expects Oracle will not require further external funding and is approximately 18 months away from reaching positive free cash flow. Beyond that point, Bernstein anticipates that Oracle will deliver increasingly robust cash generation.

Metric / ViewBernstein Assessment
RatingOutperform (reiterated)
Price Target$325 per share
Funding NeedsNo additional funding expected
Timeline to Positive Free Cash FlowAbout 18 months
Target for Sustained Positive Free Cash FlowSecond half of fiscal 2028

Key Catalysts: OpenAI IPO and Free Cash Flow Inflection

Moerdler identified two developments that could materially influence investor sentiment. The first is OpenAI’s anticipated initial public offering, which he believes would shed light on whether OpenAI and the broader generative AI ecosystem can support the computing capacity commitments they have made.

The second catalyst is Oracle’s expected return to positive free cash flow by the second half of fiscal 2028, a milestone Bernstein views as important for validating the firm’s long-term thesis on the stock.

Positioning Oracle in the AI Landscape

Addressing broader concerns that artificial intelligence could undermine traditional software businesses, Bernstein argued that Oracle should instead be seen as a key beneficiary. The firm pointed to Oracle’s AI-focused data center operations alongside its core database franchise, which it also considers well positioned as an AI-related winner.

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