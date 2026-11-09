Eli Lilly Advances After Jefferies Sets Street-High Target

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Eli Lilly and Co shares rose 2.35% to $1,385.56 in premarket trading after Jefferies raised its price target.

Jefferies lifted its price target on the stock to $1,700 from $1,610, the highest target on Wall Street for the company.

Jefferies highlighted the potential of Eli Lilly’s obesity portfolio and a larger addressable market outside the U.S. as key drivers.

Premarket Reaction to Target Hike

Eli Lilly and Co shares traded higher in premarket action on Monday, gaining 2.35% to $1,385.56 after Jefferies raised its price target on the pharmaceutical company.

The brokerage increased its target on the stock to $1,700 from $1,610, describing this new level as the highest price objective on Wall Street for Eli Lilly.

Jefferies View on Global Obesity Market

According to Jefferies, its analysis suggests that the long-term opportunity outside the United States could be at least as large as the U.S. market, citing the significantly larger affluent population in international markets.

The firm said Eli Lilly could see upside from several factors, including higher realized prices as patients move to increased dosing, stronger margins in markets outside the U.S., favorable economics for oral therapies, and the breadth of its obesity-focused product lineup.

Consumer-Driven Dynamics and GLP-1 Perception

Jefferies challenged what it described as a key misunderstanding about GLP-1 treatments.

“We think the key misconception is that GLP-1s behave like commodities, and ex.US is simply a lower-priced version of the US market. Instead, we believe obesity is increasingly a consumer-driven market, where patients differentiate treatments based on efficacy, tolerability, convenience and price,” Jefferies stated.

International Patient Base and Pricing Strategy

The firm estimated that the addressable patient pool outside the United States could be around two times the size of the U.S. market. Jefferies also said that Eli Lilly does not need to resort to aggressive price reductions to stimulate demand across all geographies, while noting that market adoption internationally is expected to progress more slowly than in the U.S.

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