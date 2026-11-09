Crypto Outlook: Key Levels for Bitcoin, Ether, and XRP

Key Moments:

Bitcoin, Ethereum and XRP recorded losses of over 4%, 6% and 10% respectively last week, extending their losing streak to five consecutive weeks.

BTC trades near $75,530, ETH around $2,155 and XRP close to $1.119 on Monday, with bears maintaining control below key Exponential Moving Averages.

Next notable downside reference levels are seen near $70,000 for BTC, around $2,000 for ETH and close to the $1.000 handle for XRP.

Broad Market Tone: Bears Maintain Control

Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP) remain under pressure, with all three major cryptocurrencies having declined over the past week and extending their losing run to a fifth consecutive week. BTC trades around $75,530 on Monday after dropping below several important Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs), leaving the $70,000 area as the next key downside reference. ETH hovers near $2,155, while XRP changes hands around $1.11, with both altcoins facing the risk of further weakness toward approximately $2,000 and $1, respectively.

Bitcoin Outlook: Key EMAs Cap the Upside

Bitcoin price is quoted at $75,530 on Monday, with a bearish short-term tone as it stays below a series of important EMAs. The 200-day EMA at $76,463 is the first notable ceiling, followed by the 100-day EMA at $77,635 and the 50-day EMA near $79,327, creating a layered band of overhead supply.

Momentum indicators remain subdued. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) lingers in the high-30s, while the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) holds in negative territory, signaling that selling interest continues to overshadow dip-buying demand.

On the upside, initial resistance sits at the 200-day EMA around $76,463, then the 100-day EMA near $77,635, and the 50-day EMA close to $79,327. Above these, a horizontal barrier at $85,000 marks a more substantial bullish confirmation zone, where buyers would need to regain control to challenge the prevailing bearish structure.

On the downside, the lack of nearby mapped supports implies that a sustained move lower from current prices could steer BTC toward the psychological $70,000 region before any potential stabilization.

BTC Technical Levels Value Current price (Monday) $75,530 50-day EMA $79,327 100-day EMA $77,635 200-day EMA $76,463 Key resistance $85,000 Next major support Approximately $70,000

Ethereum: Sellers Target the $2,000 Area

Ethereum price trades around $2,155 on Monday, preserving a bearish near-term bias as it remains clearly below the 200-day EMA at $2,311, the 100-day EMA at $2,337 and the 50-day EMA at $2,372. The break of the previously rising support trendline, which gave way around $2,432, underscores the corrective backdrop. The RSI hovering near 35 and MACD staying negative indicate ongoing downward momentum rather than a sharp capitulation.

On the upside, initial resistance emerges at the 200-day EMA close to $2,311, followed by the 100-day EMA at $2,337 and the 50-day EMA at $2,372. A horizontal level near $2,400 and the former uptrend line area around $2,432 form additional hurdles to any stronger recovery attempt.

On the downside, the next significant support is seen around the key $2,000 region, ahead of the previous horizontal base near $1,823. That lower area is where buyers would be expected to show firmer interest if the decline deepens.

ETH Technical Levels Value Current price (Monday) $2,155 50-day EMA $2,372 100-day EMA $2,337 200-day EMA $2,311 Trendline break zone $2,432 Key resistance band $2,311 – $2,432 Next supports $2,000; $1,823

XRP: Watching the $1.000 Psychological Level

XRP trades around $1.119 on Monday, extending a bearish near-term stance as it holds well beneath the 50-day, 100-day and 200-day EMAs, which are clustered between roughly $1.303 and $1.368.

The RSI at 28 has entered oversold territory, while the MACD remains negative. Together, these indicators point to sustained downward pressure, even though the market may be vulnerable to a short-lived pause or mild rebound from these depressed levels.

On the upside, initial resistance is seen near $1.160, followed by a stronger cap around $1.300 and the EMA cluster between the 50-day EMA at $1.303 and the 100-day EMA at $1.308. Above that zone, the 200-day EMA at $1.368 and horizontal levels at $1.540 and $1.900 form additional resistance layers.

On the downside, the nearest notable support is the psychological $1.000 handle. A decisive break below that level would likely open the door to a deeper bearish extension in the sessions ahead.