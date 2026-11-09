Constellation Energy Jumps as Earnings Smash Estimates.

Key Moments

Constellation Energy stock climbed 5.2% in pre-market trading after posting third-quarter 2026 adjusted operating earnings of $5.06 per share, far above analyst expectations of $3.88 to $3.91.

Management raised and narrowed full-year adjusted operating earnings guidance to $12.50–$12.80 per share, increasing the midpoint for the second time this year.

A 20-year power purchase agreement with Google and a conditional $5 billion U.S. Department of Energy loan commitment reinforced visibility into long-term nuclear growth.

Robust Quarterly Performance Lifts Shares

Constellation Energy (NASDAQ: CEG) surged 5.2% in pre-open trading after releasing third-quarter 2026 results that significantly exceeded market expectations. The company reported adjusted operating earnings of $5.06 per share, a 66% increase from $3.04 per share in the same quarter a year earlier. This result was well ahead of analyst forecasts, which had been in the range of $3.88 to $3.91 per share.

Quarterly revenue was approximately $9.55 billion, representing an increase of roughly 45% year-over-year and also surpassing expectations.

Guidance Raised and Narrowed

Alongside the strong quarterly figures, management raised and tightened its full-year adjusted operating earnings guidance to a range of $12.50–$12.80 per share. This move lifted the midpoint of the outlook for the second time this year and indicated growing confidence in the company’s earnings trajectory.

Metric Current Period Year-Ago Period Change / Notes Adjusted operating EPS (Q3 2026) $5.06 $3.04 66% increase Analyst EPS forecast range $3.88 – $3.91 Actual result exceeded range Revenue (quarter) $9.55 billion (approx.) N/A Up roughly 45% year-over-year Full-year adjusted operating EPS guidance $12.50 – $12.80 Midpoint raised for the second time this year

Strategic Nuclear Deals and Financing Support

Investor enthusiasm was further supported by several strategic developments disclosed alongside the earnings release. Constellation confirmed a 20-year power purchase agreement with Google, which is expected to enable more than $4.3 billion in investment across 11 nuclear reactors. This program is designed to add approximately 890 megawatts of new capacity to the PJM grid, with the first uprate anticipated in 2028.

The company also pointed to a conditional $5 billion loan commitment from the U.S. Department of Energy intended to help fund nuclear uprates. Additionally, Constellation highlighted a new 270-megawatt 20-year Peak+ nuclear attributes agreement and the planned acquisition of the Rhode Island State Energy Center.

Calpine Integration and Analyst Support

Management cited the integration of Calpine, acquired in January 2026, as a key driver behind the expansion of the company’s earnings base in the quarter. The contribution from this acquisition added to the positive narrative around the results.

On the research side, Morgan Stanley had recently boosted its price target on CEG to $391 from $378, maintaining an Overweight rating. This move, made just days before the earnings release, added to the constructive backdrop for the stock.

Supportive Market and Sector Backdrop

The broader equity market backdrop was favorable on the day, with the S&P 500 advancing 0.6%, the Dow Jones gaining 1.0%, and the NASDAQ rising 0.4%.

Within this environment, the energy and power sector has been benefiting from surging electricity demand tied to AI data center buildout. Constellation is described as being uniquely positioned to take advantage of this trend due to its large nuclear fleet and a growing portfolio of long-term contracts with hyperscale customers.