Axon Shares Stabilize as Analysts Reaffirm Long-Term Outlook

Key Moments
- Axon Enterprise stock climbed 2.8% in pre-market trading, partially rebounding from last week’s sharp post-earnings selloff.
- The company’s November 5 third-quarter release reported adjusted EPS of $1.72 versus a $1.88 estimate and revenue of about $909 million versus roughly $938 million expected.
- Management cut its full-year and 2026 revenue outlook due to delays in large federal counter-drone contracts, even as it committed a $1.2 billion additional investment in Skydio.
Analyst Support Drives Early Rebound
Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) was higher by 2.8% in pre-open trading, recovering a slice of the steep losses that followed its recent earnings release and guidance cut. The stock had been hit hard after the company’s third-quarter update disappointed expectations and management revised its full-year revenue outlook lower.
In the November 5 report, Axon posted adjusted earnings of $1.72 per share, missing the $1.88 consensus estimate. Revenue came in at approximately $909 million. Although that figure represented a 28% increase from the prior year, it fell short of the roughly $938 million analysts had projected.
Alongside the earnings miss, Axon unveiled a $1.2 billion additional investment in drone manufacturer Skydio and scaled back its 2026 revenue forecast. The company cited delays in large federal counter-drone deployments as the reason for the reduced outlook. The combination of these developments triggered a sharp market reaction, sending the stock down roughly 18% to a new 52-week low of $313 on November 6.
Wall Street Trims Targets but Keeps Positive Ratings
The stock’s rebound in pre-market action is being underpinned by institutional analysts who, while cutting price targets, are maintaining favorable long-term views on the name.
Barclays reaffirmed its Overweight rating and reduced its price target to $507. Other large firms, including Needham, RBC Capital, TD Cowen, and Baird, also kept constructive ratings intact while lowering their respective forecasts. Raymond James similarly moved its target down to $475 but reiterated an Outperform stance.
A newly released analytical deep-dive emphasized that the pushback in federal drone contracts could still translate into meaningful upside if those deals ultimately close. The analysis characterized the revenue reduction as a matter of timing rather than a sign of structural weakness in the business.
|Firm
|Rating
|New Price Target
|Barclays
|Overweight
|$507
|Raymond James
|Outperform
|$475
|Needham
|Not specified
|Lowered (exact level not specified)
|RBC Capital
|Not specified
|Lowered (exact level not specified)
|TD Cowen
|Not specified
|Lowered (exact level not specified)
|Baird
|Not specified
|Lowered (exact level not specified)
Broader Market Strength Supports Risk Appetite
Axon’s bounce is also occurring against a supportive macro backdrop. In the current session, the S&P 500 is up 0.6%, the Dow Jones is higher by 1.0%, and the Nasdaq is gaining 0.4%. This risk-on tone is typically favorable for oversold, higher-beta growth stocks.
Axon’s beta of 1.48 indicates above-market sensitivity to such broad equity moves, magnifying the effect of positive index performance on the stock. Institutional investors hold approximately 79% of Axon’s outstanding shares, signaling that long-term owners are, so far, not exiting positions in size at these depressed levels.
Relief Rally Fueled by Technicals and AI Growth Story
Today’s pre-market advance appears to reflect a mix of technical and fundamental drivers. The stock is seeing relief buying after a pronounced one-day decline, supported by continued analyst conviction in Axon’s software and artificial intelligence strategy.
That long-term thesis includes more than $100 million in annual recurring revenue from AI-related products, which remains a key focal point for bullish investors despite the recent guidance reset. The combination of analyst backing, resilient institutional ownership, and a constructive market environment is helping steady Axon’s share price near its 52-week low of $307.