Axon Shares Stabilize as Analysts Reaffirm Long-Term Outlook

Key Moments

Axon Enterprise stock climbed 2.8% in pre-market trading, partially rebounding from last week’s sharp post-earnings selloff.

The company’s November 5 third-quarter release reported adjusted EPS of $1.72 versus a $1.88 estimate and revenue of about $909 million versus roughly $938 million expected.

Management cut its full-year and 2026 revenue outlook due to delays in large federal counter-drone contracts, even as it committed a $1.2 billion additional investment in Skydio.

Analyst Support Drives Early Rebound

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) was higher by 2.8% in pre-open trading, recovering a slice of the steep losses that followed its recent earnings release and guidance cut. The stock had been hit hard after the company’s third-quarter update disappointed expectations and management revised its full-year revenue outlook lower.

In the November 5 report, Axon posted adjusted earnings of $1.72 per share, missing the $1.88 consensus estimate. Revenue came in at approximately $909 million. Although that figure represented a 28% increase from the prior year, it fell short of the roughly $938 million analysts had projected.

Alongside the earnings miss, Axon unveiled a $1.2 billion additional investment in drone manufacturer Skydio and scaled back its 2026 revenue forecast. The company cited delays in large federal counter-drone deployments as the reason for the reduced outlook. The combination of these developments triggered a sharp market reaction, sending the stock down roughly 18% to a new 52-week low of $313 on November 6.

Wall Street Trims Targets but Keeps Positive Ratings

The stock’s rebound in pre-market action is being underpinned by institutional analysts who, while cutting price targets, are maintaining favorable long-term views on the name.

Barclays reaffirmed its Overweight rating and reduced its price target to $507. Other large firms, including Needham, RBC Capital, TD Cowen, and Baird, also kept constructive ratings intact while lowering their respective forecasts. Raymond James similarly moved its target down to $475 but reiterated an Outperform stance.

A newly released analytical deep-dive emphasized that the pushback in federal drone contracts could still translate into meaningful upside if those deals ultimately close. The analysis characterized the revenue reduction as a matter of timing rather than a sign of structural weakness in the business.

Firm Rating New Price Target Barclays Overweight $507 Raymond James Outperform $475 Needham Not specified Lowered (exact level not specified) RBC Capital Not specified Lowered (exact level not specified) TD Cowen Not specified Lowered (exact level not specified) Baird Not specified Lowered (exact level not specified)

Broader Market Strength Supports Risk Appetite

Axon’s bounce is also occurring against a supportive macro backdrop. In the current session, the S&P 500 is up 0.6%, the Dow Jones is higher by 1.0%, and the Nasdaq is gaining 0.4%. This risk-on tone is typically favorable for oversold, higher-beta growth stocks.

Axon’s beta of 1.48 indicates above-market sensitivity to such broad equity moves, magnifying the effect of positive index performance on the stock. Institutional investors hold approximately 79% of Axon’s outstanding shares, signaling that long-term owners are, so far, not exiting positions in size at these depressed levels.

Relief Rally Fueled by Technicals and AI Growth Story

Today’s pre-market advance appears to reflect a mix of technical and fundamental drivers. The stock is seeing relief buying after a pronounced one-day decline, supported by continued analyst conviction in Axon’s software and artificial intelligence strategy.

That long-term thesis includes more than $100 million in annual recurring revenue from AI-related products, which remains a key focal point for bullish investors despite the recent guidance reset. The combination of analyst backing, resilient institutional ownership, and a constructive market environment is helping steady Axon’s share price near its 52-week low of $307.