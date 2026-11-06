Tesla Winds Down Cybertruck Production at Texas Factory

Key Moments

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said Cybertruck production at the Texas gigafactory will be wound down around the middle of next year.

The production cutback is intended to free up capacity for the new Cybercab model, which is central to Tesla’s robotaxi strategy.

Cybertruck is grouped in Tesla’s “Other Models” category, which recorded 8,295 deliveries in the third quarter, down from 12,364 in the second quarter.

Cybertruck Output to Be Reduced at Austin Plant

Tesla intends to scale back production of the Cybertruck at its Texas gigafactory around the middle of next year, CEO Elon Musk said on Friday. The move affects the automaker’s Austin facility, which is currently the only known Tesla plant configured to build the Cybertruck’s specialized components.

It was not immediately clear whether Cybertruck production might be transferred to another site or discontinued completely. Tesla did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment sent outside regular business hours.

Capacity Shift Toward Cybercab and Robotaxi Vision

In a post on X, Musk said that winding down Cybertruck output at the Texas plant would allow Tesla to expand production of its newly launched Cybercab model. He has positioned Cybercab as a core element of Tesla’s broader robotaxi initiative.

Musk has said he views Cybercab as Tesla’s primary autonomous model within a wider driverless network, aligning with his aim to pivot the company toward robotics and self-driving technology.

Cybertruck lead engineer Wes Morrill underscored the model’s role in that transition, stating on X: “Cybertruck was an incredible technology development platform and lives on through Cybercab.”

Cybertruck’s Struggle to Gain Broad Market Traction

When the Cybertruck was launched in 2023, Musk promoted it as a forward-looking rival to pickup offerings from General Motors and Ford. However, the vehicle has fallen short of those initial expectations.

Frequently labeled as polarizing, the Cybertruck’s sharp-edged stainless-steel exterior has constrained its appeal outside the United States. Regulatory approvals have been difficult to secure in parts of Europe, limiting access to key markets that could have supported higher production volumes.

The model has also contended with several recalls and quality-control challenges, while Tesla has adjusted Cybertruck pricing multiple times.

Sales Visibility and Delivery Trends

Tesla does not break out specific sales figures for the Cybertruck. Instead, it classifies the vehicle within an “Other Models” bucket in its delivery disclosures.

Category Quarter Deliveries “Other Models” (includes Cybertruck) Second quarter 12,364 “Other Models” (includes Cybertruck) Third quarter 8,295

The “Other Models” category accounted for 8,295 deliveries in the third quarter, down from 12,364 deliveries in the second quarter, highlighting a decline in volumes for the grouping that includes Cybertruck.