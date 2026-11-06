Sterling Slides vs Yen as Haven Flows Dominate

Key Moments

GBP/JPY extends a two-day decline, trading just above the mid-211.00 area and down nearly 0.35%.

Risk-off sentiment and firm expectations for a December BoJ rate hike bolster demand for the Japanese Yen.

The Bank of England’s hawkish stance and fiscal developments in the UK may help curb deeper losses in GBP/JPY.

GBP/JPY Under Pressure for a Second Consecutive Session

The GBP/JPY cross remains under selling pressure for the second straight session on Friday, continuing this week’s pullback from the 23.75 region, described as a two-month high. During the first half of the European trading day, the pair holds near its intraday lows, hovering just above the mid-211.00 area and showing a decline of nearly 0.35% on the day. The move reflects a mix of factors weighing on Sterling while supporting the Japanese Yen.

Risk-Off Mood Supports Yen as BoJ Rate Hike Bets Firm

A broad risk-off tone in markets is providing support to the Japanese Yen (JPY), which is benefiting from its perceived safe-haven characteristics. At the same time, the British Pound (GBP) is contending with a stronger US Dollar (USD) amid its ongoing recovery ahead of the closely watched US Nonfarm Payrolls report.

The JPY is additionally helped by a more hawkish outlook from the Bank of Japan (BoJ). Minutes from the BoJ’s September meeting, released on Thursday, showed that policymakers agreed it was appropriate to continue raising the policy rate and adjust the degree of monetary easing. This has reinforced expectations for a possible rate increase in December and has been a supportive factor for the Yen.

Factor Impact on JPY Impact on GBP/JPY Risk-off sentiment Boosts demand for safe-haven JPY Pressures the cross lower December BoJ rate hike expectations Supports JPY via hawkish outlook Contributes to downside in GBP/JPY Stronger USD ahead of US NFP Indirectly weighs on GBP Limits Sterling strength vs JPY

BoE Hawkish Shift and UK Fiscal Signals May Temper Sterling Losses

On the other side of the cross, the Pound is finding some underlying support from the Bank of England’s (BoE) more hawkish stance. The central bank has raised interest rates for the first time in more than three years and has indicated that another increase is likely unless the US-Iran war is resolved. This signaling is helping cushion the downside for GBP even as external headwinds persist.

In addition, Chancellor John Healey’s 2026 Autumn Budget has reduced immediate concerns about a severe fiscal crisis in the United Kingdom. This development may further help contain Sterling’s weakness. Together, these elements could provide a partial floor for GBP/JPY, suggesting that traders might exercise caution before adopting more aggressive bearish positions or anticipating a significantly deeper depreciation in the cross.

Bank of England: Role and Policy Transmission to Sterling

The Bank of England (BoE) is responsible for setting monetary policy in the United Kingdom, with its principal objective being “price stability,” defined as maintaining inflation at 2%. The main instrument for achieving this goal is the adjustment of base lending rates. By setting the rate at which it lends to commercial banks, and influencing the rates at which banks lend to each other, the BoE effectively determines the broader interest rate environment across the UK economy. These interest rate decisions are a key driver of the value of the Pound Sterling (GBP).

How BoE Rate Decisions Affect the Pound

When inflation runs above the BoE’s 2% target, the central bank responds by raising interest rates. Higher borrowing costs make credit more expensive for households and businesses. This is typically supportive for GBP, as elevated interest rates can make UK assets more attractive to international investors. Conversely, when inflation drops below target and signals a slowdown in economic activity, the BoE may consider cutting interest rates to lower borrowing costs and encourage investment. Such rate reductions are generally seen as negative for the Pound.

Quantitative Easing and Its Impact on Sterling

In more extreme economic circumstances, the BoE can implement Quantitative Easing (QE). Under QE, the central bank substantially increases the availability of credit in a financial system that is not functioning smoothly. This measure is viewed as a last resort when conventional rate cuts are insufficient to achieve policy objectives.

QE involves the BoE creating money to purchase assets, typically government bonds or AAA-rated corporate bonds, from banks and other financial institutions. This process is intended to stimulate lending and support economic activity. However, QE is usually associated with a weaker Pound Sterling.

Quantitative Tightening and Sterling Dynamics

Quantitative tightening (QT) is the opposite of QE and tends to be undertaken when economic conditions are improving and inflation is moving higher. Rather than buying more bonds, under QT the BoE halts new asset purchases and stops reinvesting principal from maturing bonds it already holds.

By reducing its balance sheet and withdrawing some of the previously injected liquidity, QT can be supportive for the Pound Sterling, as it typically occurs in an environment of strengthening economic conditions and rising interest rate expectations.