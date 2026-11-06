Rupiah Softens as Oil Rises and USD Demand Builds

Key Moments

USD/IDR trades around 18,140 in Asian hours after two sessions of declines, with the pair rebounding as the Rupiah comes under renewed pressure.

Indonesia’s Q3 GDP growth accelerates to 5.47% year-on-year from 5.29% in Q2, surpassing the 5.2% consensus and signaling resilient economic momentum.

Markets price in nearly a 70.9% chance of a Fed rate hike in December, even as falling US bond yields and shifting political dynamics temper upside for the US Dollar.

Rupiah Weakens as USD/IDR Rebounds

USD/IDR is firmer during Asian trading on Friday, hovering near 18,140 after two consecutive sessions of losses. The move reflects renewed headwinds for the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), as shifts across Asian foreign exchange markets intersect with global risk sentiment and volatility in the technology sector.

The Rupiah is facing additional pressure from higher crude oil prices, which are inflating Indonesia’s import bill and weighing on domestic fiscal conditions. This impact is particularly acute given Indonesia’s position as a net oil importer.

At the same time, corporate demand for US Dollars has intensified. Major Indonesian companies, including state-owned enterprises, are stepping up purchases of greenbacks to meet offshore debt repayments, pay for energy imports, and fund capital expenditure plans.

Domestic Growth Data Surprises to the Upside

Analysts at MUFG point to a stronger-than-expected macro backdrop, noting that Indonesia’s latest economic data exceeded forecasts. They highlight that Q3 GDP growth “accelerating to 5.47%yoy from 5.29% in Q2, beating the 5.2% consensus.” According to their assessment, this performance emphasizes the economy’s resilience heading into the second half of the year.

Indicator Q2 Q3 Consensus GDP Growth (yoy) 5.29% 5.47% 5.2%

Dollar Outlook Shaped by Yields, Fed Expectations, and Politics

The US Dollar (USD) is drawing support from a generally cautious tone in global markets, with investors closely watching the upcoming US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) release. The labor market report is expected to be pivotal for shaping expectations around the Federal Reserve’s policy decision in December.

However, upward momentum in the Greenback is being constrained as US bond yields edge lower. A Democratic sweep has pushed oil prices down on speculation that the election outcome could accelerate an end to the Iran war. This development has also led traders to scale back expectations for additional Fed rate hikes.

Market pricing reflected in CME’s FedWatch tool shows that participants are assigning nearly a 70.9% probability to a Fed rate increase in December. At the same time, the Democrats’ victory has heightened expectations of political gridlock in Washington, which could limit government spending and potentially weigh on future economic growth.

Key Drivers of the Indonesian Rupiah

The Indonesian Rupiah (IDR) reacts to a combination of global financial conditions, domestic economic performance, movements in commodity prices, and active measures by policymakers. As an emerging market currency, its path is influenced by internal economic strength as well as broader international dynamics.

Role of Bank Indonesia in Currency Stability

Bank Indonesia (BI) is central to efforts to stabilize the Rupiah through both monetary policy and direct market intervention. By adjusting benchmark interest rates, BI manages yield differentials relative to major central banks such as the US Federal Reserve in order to attract or retain foreign portfolio flows.

The central bank also operates a “triple-intervention” framework that spans the spot foreign exchange market, domestic non-deliverable forwards (DNDF), and the government bond market to mitigate excessive currency volatility. These actions are supported by instruments such as Sekuritas Rupiah Bank Indonesia (SRBI), which are designed to strengthen capital inflows.

Macroeconomic and Commodity Influences on IDR

From a macroeconomic standpoint, the Rupiah’s underlying tone is shaped by domestic inflation, trade dynamics, and fiscal conditions. Indonesia’s trade and current account balances are closely linked to these variables, while global risk appetite and liquidity trends among international investors have a direct bearing on exchange rate movements.

Commodity prices are another key driver. Indonesia benefits when prices of major export commodities such as palm oil, coal, nickel, and natural gas are elevated, as these conditions support trade surpluses and bolster foreign exchange inflows, strengthening the Rupiah.

At the same time, Indonesia’s role as a net crude oil importer means that higher oil prices can be a headwind. Elevated oil costs increase foreign exchange outflows, place additional pressure on the current account, and can weigh on the currency’s value, as currently observed with the Rupiah under strain from higher import costs.