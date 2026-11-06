Netflix Futures Hold Near Support Amid Mixed Signals

Key Moments

NFLX Binance futures closed at $64.59 after a 3.51% 24-hour decline, remaining below the 50-day simple moving average of $68.22.

Momentum indicators, including an RSI of 44.81 and a flat MACD histogram of 0.0000, point to a neutral, undecided setup.

Open interest jumped 46.39% to 93,942.57 contracts, with Binance positioning leaning long as of 2026-11-06 09:00:00 UTC.

Price Action and Moving Average Context

NFLX futures on Binance ended the latest session at $64.59, reflecting a 3.51% loss over the past 24 hours. Intraday trading unfolded within a band between $67.79 and $63.50, indicating that price stayed within its recent range rather than breaking out decisively.

From a trend perspective, the contract is trading beneath the 50-day simple moving average at $68.22, signaling that it has not yet regained higher ground. At the same time, it is trading close to shorter-term reference points, including the 20-day simple moving average at $64.83 and the 12-day exponential moving average at $64.38. This proximity suggests that the current pullback is being tested rather than clearly resolved.

This configuration implies that the market has yet to establish a firm directional trend. Price is still holding above a stronger support area, but it has not advanced enough to convincingly challenge the upper resistance levels.

Technical Indicators: Neutral Momentum Profile

The daily relative strength index (RSI) stands at 44.81, placing it squarely in neutral territory and indicating that the recent decline is not extended to an extreme. The MACD line is at -1.4082, with the signal line also at -1.4082 and the histogram at 0.0000, highlighting a loss of momentum rather than a strong acceleration in either direction.

Stochastic readings are similarly balanced. The %K line is at 49.12 and the %D line at 39.30, levels that do not point to either overbought or oversold conditions.

Bollinger Bands and Volatility Metrics

Bollinger Bands frame the current setup with the middle band at $64.83, the upper band at $69.86, and the lower band at $59.80. The %B value is 0.4769, showing that price is positioned near the middle of this volatility envelope rather than pressing toward the upper or lower boundary.

The 14-day average true range (ATR(14)) is $1.62, indicating that daily price swings are present but not unusually large. Overall, the collection of indicators points to a market still searching for direction, with neither bullish nor bearish forces clearly dominating. This is an observation of the current structure rather than a forward-looking projection.

Key Technical Levels

The following levels summarize the current NFLX futures framework:

Level Type Price Pivot point $65.29 Immediate resistance $67.09 Strong resistance $69.58 Immediate support $62.80 Strong support $61.00

With price currently below the pivot at $65.29, near-term pressure remains tilted to the downside. Regaining the pivot would improve the short-term tone, while a break above $67.09 would be the next step before the market could begin to confront the stronger resistance band at $69.58.

On the downside, $62.80 is the first area to monitor as immediate support. A move below that level would shift focus to the stronger support at $61.00, whose failure would undermine the current base.

Derivatives Positioning and Participation

Binance futures derivatives data shows a notable increase in activity but does not, on its own, resolve the directional debate. Funding stands at 0.0000%, a neutral reading. Open interest is 93,942.57 contracts, and the 24-hour change is 46.39%, signaling a rapid buildup of positions. The notional open interest value is $8,631,917.

Positioning skews to the long side in the supplied Binance data. The 1-hour global long/short ratio is 1.9180, with Binance global accounts 65.7% long and 34.3% short as of 2026-11-06 09:00:00 UTC. Among top traders, the long/short ratio is 2.9108, with 74.4% long and 25.6% short at the same timestamp. The 1-hour taker buy/sell ratio is 1.3513, based on 1,370 buy volume versus 1,014 sell volume.

Metric Value Funding rate 0.0000% Open interest (contracts) 93,942.57 Open interest 24h change 46.39% Open interest value $8,631,917 1h global long/short ratio 1.9180 Global accounts long 65.7% Global accounts short 34.3% Top traders long/short ratio 2.9108 Top traders long 74.4% Top traders short 25.6% 1h taker buy/sell ratio 1.3513 Taker buy volume 1,370 Taker sell volume 1,014

These figures indicate that buyers are active within the Binance futures universe and that overall participation has increased. This interpretation is drawn from the reported ratios and flow data, not from any confirmed trend reversal. With price still below the 50-day simple moving average, the market has not yet demonstrated that the buildup in positioning is translating into a sustained upside breakout.

Market Structure and Outlook Boundaries

At present, NFLX futures appear confined to a range defined by nearby support and resistance. Maintaining levels above $62.80 preserves the current structure, while a drop through $61.00 would weaken that base. A recovery above $65.29 would be the initial indication that buyers are regaining control of the tape, but the broader picture remains mixed until price can decisively clear the higher resistance region.

No explicit forward price projections were provided in the data. As a result, this assessment is limited strictly to the observed spot and derivatives information without extending to any price prediction.