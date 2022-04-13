German manufacturer Bosch said on Tuesday that it had halted production at two facilities in China – at a Thermotechnology plant in Shanghai and at an automotive components site in Changchun in Jilin province, as it sticks to government policies aimed to restrain the spread of COVID-19.

Two other auto parts facilities, in Shanghai and in the city of Taicang, are maintaining “closed-loop” operations, where employees work, live and sleep in isolation from the rest of society to avoid transmission of the COVID-19 disease, the German auto parts supplier said.

“We are currently seeing temporarily effects on logistics and supply chain sourcing,” Bosch said in a statement, cited by Reuters.

“In this situation, we are doing everything we can to maintain the supply chains as much as possible and to serve the demands.”

The Chinese government has imposed stringent lockdowns in an attempt to contain the spread of the easily transmissible Omicron variant, including in Jilin province and Shanghai.

Last month vehicle sales in the country plummeted due to the imposed restrictions to curb coronavirus outbreaks.