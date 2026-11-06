Meta Delays Rollout of Planned Commercial Terms Revision

Key Moments

Meta has halted implementation of several planned terms of service changes affecting commercial and advertising products.

The planned updates were not implemented on Nov. 20, 2026, as originally scheduled, according to the company.

Existing Commercial Terms, Product Catalog Terms, Self-Serve Ad Terms and Ad Creative Generative AI Terms remain in force during the pause.

Overview of Meta’s Decision

BRUSSELS, Nov 6 (Reuters) – Meta has put on hold planned revisions to multiple contractual frameworks that govern how businesses and advertisers use its platforms. The company stated on Friday that updates to its Commercial Terms, Product Catalog Terms, Self-Serve Ad Terms and Ad Creative Generative AI Terms have been paused, and as a result, the changes did not take effect on Nov. 20, 2026.

Existing Terms Remain in Effect

By suspending the scheduled rollout, Meta is keeping its current policies and contractual conditions in place for now. The decision affects a broad range of business-facing and advertising-related terms that had been scheduled for modification.

Category Status Commercial Terms Planned updates paused; existing terms remain active Product Catalog Terms Planned updates paused; existing terms remain active Self-Serve Ad Terms Planned updates paused; existing terms remain active Ad Creative Generative AI Terms Planned updates paused; existing terms remain active

Company Explanation

A Meta spokesperson said: “We’re pausing the changes as we continue to engage with stakeholders and take our time to get this right. In the meantime, our existing terms remain in effect.”