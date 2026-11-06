Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

  • Learn
  • Improve yourself
  • Get Rewards
Learn More
Home » Stock Market News » Meta Delays Rollout of Planned Commercial Terms Revision

Meta Delays Rollout of Planned Commercial Terms Revision

Written by Brian McColl
Brian McColl
Brian McColl is a fundamental and technical analysis expert and mentor. Brian has been a part of the Forex and stock markets for more than ten years as a freelancing trader.
, | Updated:

Key Moments

  • Meta has halted implementation of several planned terms of service changes affecting commercial and advertising products.
  • The planned updates were not implemented on Nov. 20, 2026, as originally scheduled, according to the company.
  • Existing Commercial Terms, Product Catalog Terms, Self-Serve Ad Terms and Ad Creative Generative AI Terms remain in force during the pause.

Overview of Meta’s Decision

BRUSSELS, Nov 6 (Reuters) – Meta has put on hold planned revisions to multiple contractual frameworks that govern how businesses and advertisers use its platforms. The company stated on Friday that updates to its Commercial Terms, Product Catalog Terms, Self-Serve Ad Terms and Ad Creative Generative AI Terms have been paused, and as a result, the changes did not take effect on Nov. 20, 2026.

Existing Terms Remain in Effect

By suspending the scheduled rollout, Meta is keeping its current policies and contractual conditions in place for now. The decision affects a broad range of business-facing and advertising-related terms that had been scheduled for modification.

CategoryStatus
Commercial TermsPlanned updates paused; existing terms remain active
Product Catalog TermsPlanned updates paused; existing terms remain active
Self-Serve Ad TermsPlanned updates paused; existing terms remain active
Ad Creative Generative AI TermsPlanned updates paused; existing terms remain active

Company Explanation

A Meta spokesperson said: “We’re pausing the changes as we continue to engage with stakeholders and take our time to get this right. In the meantime, our existing terms remain in effect.”

TradingPedia.com is a financial media specialized in providing daily news and education covering Forex, equities and commodities. Our academies for traders cover Forex, Price Action and Social Trading.

Related News