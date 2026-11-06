EUR/JPY Slips on Weak Eurozone Data, Hawkish BoJ

Key Moments

EUR/JPY was down 0.13% around 176.80 on Friday amid contrasting Eurozone and Japanese policy signals.

Eurozone Retail Sales dropped 0.7% MoM in September, sharply missing the expected 0.1% decline and pointing to subdued consumer demand.

Bank of Japan minutes showed support for continued gradual rate hikes, with some members favoring faster tightening, underpinning the Yen.

Euro Under Pressure as EUR/JPY Edges Lower

EUR/JPY traded weaker on Friday, slipping 0.13% on the session and hovering near 176.80 at the time of writing. The cross came under strain as softer Eurozone data contrasted with a more supportive backdrop for the Japanese Yen (JPY), which is drawing strength from expectations of further Bank of Japan (BoJ) tightening and a broader risk-off tone in markets.

Eurozone Data Highlights Soft Consumer Demand

Fresh figures from Eurostat on Friday pointed to waning consumer momentum across the bloc. Eurozone Retail Sales fell 0.7% month-on-month in September, following a revised 2% decline in August and coming in well below the anticipated 0.1% drop. On a year-on-year basis, Retail Sales growth slowed to 0.4% in September, down from 1.3% previously and missing the 0.6% consensus estimate.

The weaker-than-expected readings underscore ongoing fragility in household demand across the currency union, adding to concerns about the region’s growth outlook and reducing support for the Euro (EUR) in the near term.

German Industrial Output Shows Sector Divergence

Earlier Friday, data from Germany showed a mixed but generally positive picture for industry. German Industrial Production rose 0.7% month-on-month in September, beating expectations for a flat outcome, though easing from August’s revised 1% expansion.

The headline increase was driven primarily by strong performances in the automotive and pharmaceutical industries. In contrast, construction activity and output in machinery and equipment manufacturing posted declines, highlighting uneven momentum across key sectors.

ECB’s Lane Stresses Inflation Control and Tighter Conditions

On the policy side, European Central Bank (ECB) Chief Economist Philip Lane commented Friday that energy inflation could shape both wage negotiations and price-setting across the broader economy. He argued that monetary policy must limit the spillover from inflationary forces, reiterating the ECB’s objective of returning inflation to target within one to two years.

Lane added that financial conditions had already tightened and observed that fiscal policy, which had previously been more expansionary than anticipated, was likely to turn more restrictive from next year. Looking ahead to upcoming ECB decisions, he adopted a cautious approach, stressing the importance of gathering additional information before the December meeting.

BoJ Minutes Reinforce Yen-Supportive Tightening Outlook

In Japan, central bank expectations continued to lend support to the Yen. Minutes from the BoJ’s September meeting, released Thursday, indicated that policymakers agreed on the need to continue gradually raising interest rates and adjusting the degree of monetary accommodation.

Some members went further, advocating a faster pace of monetary tightening, which has strengthened market expectations for a potential interest rate increase as early as December. This stance has bolstered the Japanese currency, particularly against the Euro, as investors reassess the widening policy divergence between the two central banks.

Risk-Off Mood Adds to Yen Demand

In addition to policy dynamics, a broader risk-off environment has supported safe-haven flows into the Japanese Yen. The combination of tightening expectations at the BoJ and defensive positioning in global markets has kept EUR/JPY under pressure.

Euro Performance Against Major Currencies

The table below shows the intraday percentage change of the Euro (EUR) versus a set of major counterparts. According to the data, the Euro showed its strongest performance against the New Zealand Dollar.

USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD — 0.39% 0.40% 0.28% 0.37% 0.85% 0.93% 0.09% EUR -0.39% — 0.01% -0.14% -0.01% 0.47% 0.53% -0.32% GBP -0.40% -0.01% — -0.13% -0.02% 0.46% 0.52% -0.33% JPY -0.28% 0.14% 0.13% — 0.12% 0.59% 0.66% -0.19% CAD -0.37% 0.01% 0.02% -0.12% — 0.47% 0.54% -0.30% AUD -0.85% -0.47% -0.46% -0.59% -0.47% — 0.07% -0.78% NZD -0.93% -0.53% -0.52% -0.66% -0.54% -0.07% — -0.83% CHF -0.09% 0.32% 0.33% 0.19% 0.30% 0.78% 0.83% —

The matrix represents percentage changes between major currencies. The base currency is taken from the left-hand column, and the quote currency from the top row. For instance, selecting the Euro as base on the left and the US Dollar along the top gives the EUR (base)/USD (quote) percentage move in the corresponding cell.