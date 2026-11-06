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Home » Stock Market News » Czech Koruna Expected to Trade in Narrow Band Versus Euro

Czech Koruna Expected to Trade in Narrow Band Versus Euro

Written by Sandra Leggero
Sandra Leggero
Sandra Leggero has a background in financial markets, having spent more than 9 years in commodities trading for several European and Asian companies. She holds a degree in Economics from the University of Pavia and specializes in emerging markets.
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Key Moments

  • ING maintains a relatively tight EUR/CZK trading range, with only a slight adjustment from pre-meeting projections.
  • Rate differentials currently favor a weaker koruna, but ING views the recent rally in CZK rates as overdone.
  • Seasonal support in November and December is expected to help limit koruna weakness after the Czech National Bank’s dovish-leaning decision.

CNB Split Vote Shapes Market Perception

ING strategist Frantisek Taborsky evaluates the outlook for EUR/CZK in the wake of the Czech National Bank’s latest decision, which resulted in a 4-3 split on the board and is being interpreted as leaning dovish. He highlights that this narrow vote follows a prolonged phase of strong majorities and is seen by markets as a sign that the central bank is reluctant to raise interest rates further unless inflation deteriorates markedly.

According to Taborsky, the CNB’s latest forecast is now closely aligned with market expectations for the first time since the onset of the US-Iran conflict, with the PRIBOR rate projected to peak near 4.55%.

Inflation Path and CZK Rates Assessment

“However, inflation is expected to worsen over the remainder of the year, approaching 3% and nearing 4% in the first quarter of 2027, bringing the new CNB outlook closer to our own forecast. We do not believe the current shift in energy prices justifies such a rally in CZK rates. The move appears excessive at this juncture.”

On that basis, Taborsky argues that current pricing in Czech rates has moved too far. He indicates that, in his view, at least two further interest rate hikes are likely to be the minimum that markets are prepared to accept.

“Consequently, we view two additional rate hikes as the minimum the market will tolerate, and, given today’s rebound, we anticipate a hawkish repricing.”

EUR/CZK Levels and Rate Differential Signals

“EUR/CZK is facing renewed upward pressure. Indeed, if we take the shift in rate differentials at face value, the rates point toward 24.450. However, as previously noted, rates are likely to correct, as the current rate differential is too tight.”

Taborsky notes that rate spreads currently imply a move higher in EUR/CZK, but he expects those spreads to ease as the rally in CZK rates unwinds. This anticipated normalization in rate differentials underpins ING’s relatively contained view on the currency pair.

Seasonality and Revised Trading Range

“Furthermore, the koruna benefits from strong seasonal support in November and December, which should help temper the current weakening pressure following the dovish CNB meeting. We therefore anticipate a new range of 24.350–24.400, little changed from our pre-meeting expectations.”

ING thus keeps its EUR/CZK forecast within a narrow band, reflecting an expectation that seasonal factors and a likely adjustment in rate expectations will counterbalance the near-term upward pressure on the currency pair.

EUR/CZK Outlook Summary

FactorING View / Level
CNB board vote4-3 split, interpreted as dovish-leaning
Peak PRIBOR (forecast)Around 4.55%
Implied EUR/CZK from rate differentials24.450
ING anticipated EUR/CZK range24.350–24.400
Inflation outlookApproaching 3% later in the year, nearing 4% in Q1 2027
Expected CNB rate hikesTwo additional hikes seen as minimum market will accept
Seasonal factorsSupportive for CZK in November and December
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