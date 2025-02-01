Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

  • Learn
  • Improve yourself
  • Get Rewards
Learn More
Home » Stock Market News » Smurfit Westrock announces $0.4308 quarterly dividend

Smurfit Westrock announces $0.4308 quarterly dividend

Written by Miroslav Marinov
Miroslav Marinov
Miroslav Marinov, a financial news editor at TradingPedia, is engaged with observing and reporting on the tendencies in the Foreign Exchange Market, as currently his focus is set on the major currencies of eight developed nations worldwide.
, | Updated: February 1, 2025

Smurfit Westrock plc (NYSE: SW) said this week its Board of Directors had authorized a quarterly cash dividend of $0.4308 per share of common stock.

The dividend was kept unchanged from the previous quarterly dividend payment.

The dividend will be paid on March 18th to shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 14th 2025, the company said.

Stock Performance

The shares of Smurfit Westrock plc (SW) closed 0.32% ($0.17) lower at $53.09 in New York on Friday.

The company’s total market cap now stands at $27.615 billion.

The shares of Smurfit Westrock plc (SW) went up 29.72% in 2024, compared with a 13.32% gain for the benchmark index, NYSE Composite (NYA).

The company’s shares have lost 1.43% of their value so far this year.

TradingPedia.com is a financial media specialized in providing daily news and education covering Forex, equities and commodities. Our academies for traders cover Forex, Price Action and Social Trading.

Related News

  • Gold at session high following disappointing U.S. PPI dataGold at session high following disappointing U.S. PPI data Gold advanced in late European and early U.S. trading on a weaker dollar as disappointing producer inflation spurred speculation over delaying the imminent deceleration of Feds Quantitative Easing program amid concerns that deflation could […]
  • Forex Market: AUD/USD daily forecastForex Market: AUD/USD daily forecast During yesterday’s trading session AUD/USD traded within the range of 0.9374-0.9416 and closed at 0.9384.At 8:13 GMT AUD/USD traded at 0.9375, losing 0.1% for the day. The pair touched a daily low at 0.9368 at 7:00 GMT, breaching the first […]
  • IBM and Tokyo University have just booted up their quantum computerIBM and Tokyo University have just booted up their quantum computer Key points:IBM and Tokyo University have launched the IBM Quantum System One in Japan. The project is part of the Japan-IBM Quantum Partnership and the Quantum Innovation Initiative Consortium. The quantum computer combines quantum […]
  • Natural gas hits fresh 6-1/2-months highs on forecasts for heavy snow and ice across USNatural gas hits fresh 6-1/2-months highs on forecasts for heavy snow and ice across US Natural gas hit a fresh 6-1/2-month high as weather forecasts continued to call for bitter cold temperatures and heavy snows and ice across much of US, increasing demand for natural gas. Thursday’s EIA report for the week ended November 29th […]
  • Natural gas trading outlook: futures extend rally on cold East, NorthNatural gas trading outlook: futures extend rally on cold East, North Natural gas rose for a fifth session in six as weather forecasts continued to call for much lower-than-usual temperatures across the northern and eastern US that would induce significantly stronger heating demand.Natural gas for delivery […]
  • Natural gas inventories riseNatural gas inventories rise Natural gas inventories rose generally in line with expectations of 90 billion cubic feet. In the week ending June 14, the Natural Gas Storage Indicator rose by 91 billion cubic feet to 2 438 billion, up from the preceding weeks 2 347. Natural […]