Smurfit Westrock announces $0.4308 quarterly dividend

Smurfit Westrock plc (NYSE: SW) said this week its Board of Directors had authorized a quarterly cash dividend of $0.4308 per share of common stock.

The dividend was kept unchanged from the previous quarterly dividend payment.

The dividend will be paid on March 18th to shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 14th 2025, the company said.

Stock Performance

The shares of Smurfit Westrock plc (SW) closed 0.32% ($0.17) lower at $53.09 in New York on Friday.

The company’s total market cap now stands at $27.615 billion.

The shares of Smurfit Westrock plc (SW) went up 29.72% in 2024, compared with a 13.32% gain for the benchmark index, NYSE Composite (NYA).

The company’s shares have lost 1.43% of their value so far this year.