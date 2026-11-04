Microsoft Shares Rally as Strong Azure Growth Fuels Optimism

Key Moments

Microsoft stock climbed 4.8% in morning trading, reaching $545.74 and moving close to its 52-week high of $551.15.

Fiscal first-quarter 2027 results exceeded expectations across revenue, EPS, and Azure growth, with Azure revenue up 48% to $33.17 billion.

Analysts reaffirmed bullish views, with price targets up to $632 and Microsoft highlighted as a leading indicator for enterprise AI adoption.

Market Reaction to Earnings Beat

Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) saw its share price spike 4.8% in morning trading as investors responded to fiscal first-quarter 2027 results that surpassed Wall Street forecasts. The stock opened at $544.11 and moved up to $545.74, bringing it within reach of its 52-week high of $551.15.

The company reported revenue of $92.28 billion, a 19% increase year-over-year and ahead of the $90.62 billion consensus estimate. Earnings per share came in at $4.92, above the $4.71 analysts had expected.

Azure and Commercial Backlog Drive Growth

The standout performer in the quarter was Microsoft’s Azure cloud platform. Azure revenue rose 48%, beating the roughly 45% consensus expectation, and totaled $33.17 billion. In addition, commercial remaining performance obligations reached $677 billion, representing a 73% year-over-year increase, supported by sizable Azure commitments.

Management issued guidance for the second quarter, projecting revenue between $96.0 billion and $97.1 billion. The company also forecast Azure growth of 49% to 50% in constant currency.

Metric Reported Consensus / Prior Reference Revenue $92.28 billion $90.62 billion Year-over-year revenue growth 19% – Earnings per share (EPS) $4.92 $4.71 Azure revenue growth 48% ~45% consensus Azure revenue $33.17 billion – Commercial remaining performance obligations $677 billion +73% year-over-year Q2 revenue guidance $96.0 – $97.1 billion – Q2 Azure growth guidance (constant currency) 49% – 50% –

Analyst Sentiment and Price Targets

On the research side, Yorkville Ives analyst Dan Ives reaffirmed a bullish stance on Microsoft, calling it his top software pick heading into 2027. He maintained an Outperform rating and a $615 price target. Ives characterized the quarter as “another major step in the right direction” and said Microsoft serves as the primary gauge for enterprise AI adoption across corporate America.

BNP Paribas also boosted its outlook, raising its price target to $632 and pointing to the acceleration in Azure as a key driver. Overall, the broader analyst community rates the stock as a “Moderate Buy,” with an average target around $609.

Broader Market Context

The trading session unfolded against a shifting macro backdrop. U.S. midterm elections in which Democrats won both chambers initially weighed on Nasdaq futures amid concerns about regulation. However, equities later recovered, with the S&P 500 up 1.1%, the Dow Jones rising 2.2%, and the Nasdaq gaining 0.9%.

Microsoft Outperforms Technology Peers

The combination of an across-the-board earnings beat, stronger-than-expected Azure performance, rapid expansion in commercial backlog, and supportive analyst commentary helped propel Microsoft shares higher. The stock’s 4.8% gain significantly exceeded the broader technology index and moved the shares close to their 52-week peak.