Taco Bell Traffic Slump Weighs on Yum Comparable Sales

Key Moments

Taco Bell’s same-store sales declined 4% in the third quarter, a steeper drop than the 0.9% decrease analysts expected.

A multistate cyclosporiasis outbreak led to a 20% fall in weekly Taco Bell foot traffic at its early-July peak and contributed to weaker results.

Yum Brands’ quarterly operating profit increased to $2.32 billion from $666 million, supported by a $1.68 billion gain from the sale of its Pizza Hut chain in a $2.7 billion transaction.

Impact of Cyclosporiasis Outbreak on Taco Bell

Yum Brands reported that its Taco Bell segment posted a sharper-than-anticipated drop in quarterly same-store sales, as a multistate cyclosporiasis outbreak in the United States during the period discouraged diners from visiting the Tex-Mex chain.

Data from Placer.ai showed that weekly customer visits to Taco Bell locations fell by 20% at the height of the outbreak in early July. U.S. health authorities later stated last month that the outbreak – which led to 570 hospitalizations and two deaths – had concluded.

“Since the end of September, Taco Bell U.S. has been outpacing the quick service restaurant industry on same-store sales growth,” CEO Chris Turner said.

Consumer Pressures and Competitive Landscape

Yum Brands highlighted that fast food operators are facing intense competition for consumer spending. Elevated living costs are encouraging cost-sensitive customers to opt for meals prepared at home, while higher-income consumers are increasingly gravitating toward fine dining instead of quick-service offerings.

Same-Store Sales Performance Across Yum Brands

Taco Bell’s same-store sales decreased 4% in the third quarter, underperforming analysts’ projections for a 0.9% decline, based on data from LSEG. Across the entire Yum Brands portfolio, same-store sales were unchanged from the prior year, falling short of expectations for a 0.9% increase.

Within the group, KFC – Yum’s largest division – recorded a 1% rise in same-store sales, compared with analyst estimates calling for a 2.1% increase.

Business/Metric Reported Result Analyst Expectation (LSEG) Taco Bell same-store sales (Q3) -4% -0.9% Yum Brands overall same-store sales Flat year-over-year +0.9% KFC same-store sales +1% +2.1%

Profit Boost from Pizza Hut Divestiture

Despite the pressure on comparable sales, Yum Brands’ operating profit rose sharply in the quarter, increasing to $2.32 billion from $666 million a year earlier. The company attributed the jump largely to a $1.68 billion gain from the divestiture of its Pizza Hut chain, part of a $2.7 billion deal completed earlier this year.