Samsung 2nd Texas Fab Tapped for AMD, Nvidia HBM Supply

Key Moments

Samsung Electronics plans to use its second Taylor, Texas foundry to manufacture base dies for HBM chips for AMD and Nvidia, according to Maeil Business Newspaper.

Formal construction at the approximately 2.7 million-square-foot site is due to begin this month, with the plant’s full capacity already booked, mostly for AMD, Maeil reported.

Equipment installation is expected from February 2029, ahead of planned mass production in 2030, Maeil said.

Samsung Targets HBM Base Die Production in Taylor

Samsung Electronics will allocate its second semiconductor foundry facility in Taylor, Texas, to produce base dies for high-bandwidth memory (HBM) chips supplied to AMD and Nvidia, South Korea’s Maeil Business Newspaper reported, citing industry sources.

Capacity Fully Booked Ahead of Construction Start

According to Maeil, formal construction of the second Taylor plant is scheduled to commence this month. The newspaper reported that the facility has already secured orders for all of its anticipated production output, with the majority of that committed volume linked to AMD.

Advanced 2-Nanometer Process and Expanded Footprint

Maeil reported that the new plant is expected to deploy advanced 2-nanometre process technology. The facility is projected to span about 2.7 million square feet, which the newspaper described as roughly 1.5 times larger than Samsung’s first Taylor site. Maeil also noted that the initial facility in Taylor has a contract with Tesla.

Facility Location Approximate Size Relative Size Key Contract Mentioned Planned Technology First Taylor Plant Taylor, Texas Not specified Baseline Tesla Not specified Second Taylor Plant Taylor, Texas About 2.7 million square feet Roughly 1.5 times the first facility HBM base dies for AMD and Nvidia 2-nanometre technology

Timeline to 2030 Mass Production

Maeil stated that equipment installation at the new Taylor plant is expected to begin in February 2029. The report indicated that mass production is targeted for 2030.

Samsung Response

Samsung Electronics declined to comment on the reported plans for the second Taylor foundry, according to Maeil.