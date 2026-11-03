Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

  • Learn
  • Improve yourself
  • Get Rewards
Learn More
Home » Stock Market News » Samsung 2nd Texas Fab Tapped for AMD, Nvidia HBM Supply

Samsung 2nd Texas Fab Tapped for AMD, Nvidia HBM Supply

Written by Brian McColl
Brian McColl
Brian McColl is a fundamental and technical analysis expert and mentor. Brian has been a part of the Forex and stock markets for more than ten years as a freelancing trader.
, | Updated:

Key Moments

  • Samsung Electronics plans to use its second Taylor, Texas foundry to manufacture base dies for HBM chips for AMD and Nvidia, according to Maeil Business Newspaper.
  • Formal construction at the approximately 2.7 million-square-foot site is due to begin this month, with the plant’s full capacity already booked, mostly for AMD, Maeil reported.
  • Equipment installation is expected from February 2029, ahead of planned mass production in 2030, Maeil said.

Samsung Targets HBM Base Die Production in Taylor

Samsung Electronics will allocate its second semiconductor foundry facility in Taylor, Texas, to produce base dies for high-bandwidth memory (HBM) chips supplied to AMD and Nvidia, South Korea’s Maeil Business Newspaper reported, citing industry sources.

Capacity Fully Booked Ahead of Construction Start

According to Maeil, formal construction of the second Taylor plant is scheduled to commence this month. The newspaper reported that the facility has already secured orders for all of its anticipated production output, with the majority of that committed volume linked to AMD.

Advanced 2-Nanometer Process and Expanded Footprint

Maeil reported that the new plant is expected to deploy advanced 2-nanometre process technology. The facility is projected to span about 2.7 million square feet, which the newspaper described as roughly 1.5 times larger than Samsung’s first Taylor site. Maeil also noted that the initial facility in Taylor has a contract with Tesla.

FacilityLocationApproximate SizeRelative SizeKey Contract MentionedPlanned Technology
First Taylor PlantTaylor, TexasNot specifiedBaselineTeslaNot specified
Second Taylor PlantTaylor, TexasAbout 2.7 million square feetRoughly 1.5 times the first facilityHBM base dies for AMD and Nvidia2-nanometre technology

Timeline to 2030 Mass Production

Maeil stated that equipment installation at the new Taylor plant is expected to begin in February 2029. The report indicated that mass production is targeted for 2030.

Samsung Response

Samsung Electronics declined to comment on the reported plans for the second Taylor foundry, according to Maeil.

TradingPedia.com is a financial media specialized in providing daily news and education covering Forex, equities and commodities. Our academies for traders cover Forex, Price Action and Social Trading.

Related News

  • Copper futures weekly recap, April 28 – May 2Copper futures weekly recap, April 28 – May 2 Copper futures rebounded on Friday after better-than-expected employment data from the US and a rise in factory orders were in line with previous economic activity gauges signifying underlying economic strength, which offset negative sentiment […]
  • USD/JPY soared as safe haven demand was dampenedUSD/JPY soared as safe haven demand was dampened US dollar was trading on higher levels against the Japanese yen on Thursday, as the Federal Reserve Bank’s unexpected decision to keep its monetary policy intact dampened demand for safe haven currencies, such as the yen.USD/JPY jumped to […]
  • US dollar slid to lower levels versus Japanese yenUS dollar slid to lower levels versus Japanese yen On Monday US dollar registered a slide versus the yen on Japanese shares drop, which was contributed by weaker than projected PMI data from China.USD/JPY pair dropped to 100.14 during the late hours of Asian session, currently lowest for […]
  • Wheat Futures Extend Losses as Energy Prices SlideWheat Futures Extend Losses as Energy Prices Slide Key Moments Wheat futures are showing double-digit losses in early Monday trading after ending the prior week weaker. Managed money increased its net short position in Chicago wheat to 79,407 contracts, while funds turned net […]
  • Russia And Kazakhstan Purchasing Gold During Its Five-Year Low BetsRussia And Kazakhstan Purchasing Gold During Its Five-Year Low Bets Russia and Kazakhstan have been diversifying assets by buying gold after its prices contracted by a record pace. The two countries have kept buying gold for a seventh month in a row with Russia expanding its holdings this year by 3,4%, […]
  • Newmont Up as Gold Recovers and Analysts Hike TargetsNewmont Up as Gold Recovers and Analysts Hike Targets Key Moments Newmont Goldcorp Corp shares rose 1.5% in pre-market trading to $123.63 as gold prices recovered toward $4,300 per ounce. UBS and RBC Capital each lifted their price targets on Newmont to $155, while keeping […]