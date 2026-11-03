Revvity Shares Jump After Strong Q3, Raises Outlook

Key Moments

Revvity stock climbed 8.8% in pre-market trading after the company beat third-quarter 2026 expectations across earnings and revenue.

Adjusted EPS reached $1.37 versus a $1.30 consensus, and revenue came in at $729 million, ahead of the $694.72 million estimate with roughly 10% year-over-year growth.

Management raised full-year 2026 guidance and highlighted double-digit growth in the Life Sciences segment, supporting a move toward the 52-week high of $169.06.

Quarterly Performance Fuels Pre-Market Rally

Revvity shares surged 8.8% in pre-open trading after the Waltham, Massachusetts-based life sciences company reported third-quarter 2026 figures that surpassed Wall Street expectations on every major measure.

Adjusted earnings per share were $1.37, exceeding the analyst consensus of $1.30 by $0.07. Revenue totaled $729 million, clearly ahead of the projected $694.72 million and representing roughly 10% growth compared with the same period a year earlier.

Upgraded Full-Year 2026 Outlook

Alongside the earnings beat, management increased its full-year 2026 guidance. The company now anticipates pro forma adjusted EPS of $5.40–$5.45, with the midpoint topping the prior consensus of $5.35. Pro forma revenue is now expected to be approximately $2.86 billion, with organic revenue growth of around 5%.

Metric New Guidance / Result Prior / Consensus Q3 2026 Adjusted EPS $1.37 $1.30 (consensus) Q3 2026 Revenue $729 million $694.72 million (estimate) FY 2026 Pro Forma Adjusted EPS $5.40–$5.45 $5.35 (prior consensus midpoint) FY 2026 Pro Forma Revenue Approximately $2.86 billion Not specified FY 2026 Organic Revenue Growth Around 5% Not specified

Life Sciences Segment and Margin Expansion

The Life Sciences business stood out as a key driver in the quarter. The segment posted pro forma revenue growth of 11% and pro forma organic revenue growth of 9% compared with the same quarter in the prior year.

Profitability metrics also improved. The company’s operating margin rose to 13.1%, up from 11.7% in the year-ago quarter, signaling better operating leverage and execution.

CEO Prahlad Singh stated that “broad-based growth and strong execution drove results meaningfully ahead of our expectations.” The company also scheduled an Investor Day for November 13, providing a near-term event for further investor engagement.

Stock Move Driven by Company-Specific Catalysts

The broader equity market offered little support on the day of the move. The S&P 500 was described as essentially flat, the Dow Jones traded modestly lower, and the Nasdaq was only marginally higher. This backdrop underscored that Revvity’s advance was tied to its own developments rather than a broad-based risk-on move.

Analyst Backdrop and Technical Context

Ahead of the results, TD Cowen had raised its price target on Revvity to $175 in mid-October, creating what was characterized as a constructive analyst environment going into the report.

In combination, the decisive quarterly beat, increased full-year guidance, accelerating performance in the Life Sciences segment, and supportive analyst positioning helped propel the stock toward its 52-week high of $169.06. The market reaction reflected renewed confidence in Revvity’s ability to continue its recovery trajectory through the remainder of 2026.