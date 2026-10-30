Merck Gains on Strong Quarter and Guidance Upgrade

Key Moments

Merck stock rose 2.8% in pre-market trading after reporting third-quarter results that exceeded analyst expectations on revenue and earnings.

Keytruda and Winrevair delivered strong sales performance, with Keytruda generating $8.6 billion and Winrevair revenue jumping 94% to $694 million.

Management raised full-year revenue and adjusted EPS guidance, while multiple banks increased their price targets despite a weak broader equity market.

Earnings Beat Fuels Pre-Market Rally

Merck shares advanced 2.8% in pre-open trading, building on gains from the previous session after the company released a third-quarter earnings report that exceeded Wall Street forecasts on both revenue and profit.

Adjusted earnings per share were $2.49, topping the analyst consensus of approximately $2.09. Quarterly revenue reached $18.1 billion, ahead of the roughly $17.28 billion that analysts had projected.

Following the results, management raised the lower end of its full-year revenue outlook and increased its adjusted EPS guidance to a range of $2.77-$2.82, compared with a prior range of $2.66-$2.76.

Product Performance and Guidance Highlights

Investor sentiment was supported by strong contributions from key products. Keytruda – including its newer subcutaneous formulation, Qlex – generated $8.6 billion in global sales, representing a 6% year-over-year increase. Winrevair, a treatment for pulmonary arterial hypertension, saw sales rise 94% to $694 million.

Metric Reported Analyst Consensus / Prior Adjusted EPS (Q3) $2.49 ~$2.09 Revenue (Q3) $18.1 billion ~$17.28 billion Keytruda Global Sales $8.6 billion 6% year-over-year growth Winrevair Sales $694 million 94% year-over-year growth Adjusted EPS Guidance (New) $2.77-$2.82 Previously $2.66-$2.76

Analyst Reactions and Target Price Revisions

The stock’s pre-market momentum was further supported by a series of analyst moves following the earnings release and updated outlook.

Guggenheim increased its price target to $171 from $170 while reiterating its Buy rating.

BofA Securities raised its price target to $165 from $163, also maintaining a Buy rating and pointing to Merck’s 4.5% sales beat and higher fiscal 2026 revenue guidance.

Barclays lifted its price target to $180 from $150 and kept an Overweight rating in place.

Outperformance in a Weak Market Session

Merck’s gains stood out against a broadly negative backdrop for equities. On the same session, the S&P 500 was down 1.4%, the Nasdaq fell 2.4%, and the Dow declined 0.6%, pressured by disappointing earnings from major technology companies.

The stock’s ability to advance in this environment highlighted the strength of its company-specific catalysts. The healthcare sector more broadly has acted as a relative safe haven, supported by a series of solid pharmaceutical earnings, including results from Eli Lilly.

Why the Stock Is Moving Higher

A combination of factors has driven Merck’s meaningful pre-market advance: a clear earnings beat, higher full-year profit guidance, strong growth from both established and newly launched therapies, and multiple supportive analyst revisions. These elements have helped propel the shares higher at a time when much of the broader market is under pressure.