Aluminum Prices Surge Amid Geopolitical and Supply Pressure

Key Moments

Aluminum prices have risen roughly 10% since early March amid supply fears linked to the Iran conflict.

China has reached its government-imposed annual production cap. Asian tightness is shown by sharply higher Japanese premiums and strong LME warehouse withdrawals.

LME warehouse withdrawals in Malaysia reached their highest level since spring 2024, highlighting tight Asian supply conditions.

Supply Risks and Price Performance

Commerzbank analysts report that aluminum has gained about 10% since early March. They link this to rising supply concerns from the Iran conflict. The Gulf region is a major producing hub, and Chinese output limits amplify the impact.

The bank notes that aluminum is unique among base metals. They say it is “the only metal price that has risen significantly since the beginning of the month, up by a good 10%,” showing sensitivity to production and logistical risks.

China’s Production Cap and Incentives to Expand

Traders watch Chinese production closely. China is the dominant global aluminum producer. According to Commerzbank, “China is by far the largest producer, however, the annual production cap set by the government has now been reached.”

With spot prices elevated, the bank adds, “At USD 3,500 per ton, aluminum costs only 10% less than at its record high in spring 2022.” It remains uncertain if this will push producers to raise or bypass production limits.

Global Production Trends and Premium Dynamics

Investors await new figures from the International Aluminium Institute to track output trends elsewhere. Commerzbank expects the recent price surge will encourage more production outside China.

They explain, “The production figures from the International Aluminium Institute, which are also due to be published, will show what trends are emerging elsewhere. There, too, the rise in prices is likely to have provided an incentive to expand production, especially in the US, where high prices are paired with record-high physical premiums.”

Warehouse Withdrawals Highlight Asian Tightness

Geopolitical tensions continue to ripple through the aluminum market. Commerzbank says, “Supply concerns after the Iran conflict continue to be felt on the aluminum market. Withdrawals from LME warehouses rose this week to their highest level since spring 2024.”

Most withdrawals were from Malaysian warehouses, signaling strain in Asian supply chains: “The requests were primarily directed at warehouses in Malaysia, which suggests that supply is particularly tight in Asia.”

Japan Premiums Surge to Multi-Year Highs

Physical market indicators show tight conditions in Asia. Commerzbank cites a leading mining company that “significantly increased premiums for aluminum buyers in Japan to their highest level in more than 10 years.” This reflects strong demand and limited supply.

China’s Potential Role as a Short-Term Balancer

Even with a production cap, China can influence the global market via trade flows. Commerzbank notes, “Producers there could increase exports in the short term — not least because of higher prices — and potentially provide relief.”

Market Reference Data