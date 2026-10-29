Euro Drops vs CAD as Central Bank Paths Diverge

Key Moments

EUR/CAD extends its decline that started on October 16, trading near 1.5580 during Thursday’s European session.

The ECB is anticipated to keep its deposit rate at 2.50% as markets look for any indication of potential rate hikes in December.

The Bank of Canada lifted its policy rate by 25 bps to 2.50%, bolstering the Canadian Dollar and signaling that further tightening could follow.

EUR/CAD Under Pressure Ahead of ECB Policy Decision

EUR/CAD remained on the back foot during European trading hours on Thursday, hovering around 1.5580 as the pair prolonged the downswing that started on October 16. The move reflected renewed weakness in the Euro (EUR) as investors positioned ahead of the European Central Bank’s upcoming policy announcement.

Market expectations point to the ECB leaving its deposit facility rate steady at 2.50% at the Thursday meeting, following cumulative increases of 50 basis points earlier in the year. Nonetheless, persistent inflation pressures linked to energy costs have kept alive the discussion over whether the Governing Council might consider resuming rate hikes in December.

Against that backdrop, traders are focused on how the ECB characterizes inflation risks, its assessment of growth conditions, and any forward guidance on the trajectory of interest rates. The tone of the communication and any signals about December have become key drivers for Euro sentiment.

BoC Hike Supports CAD and Weighs on the Cross

The Canadian Dollar (CAD) added to the downward bias in EUR/CAD after the Bank of Canada (BoC) increased its benchmark overnight rate by 25 basis points to 2.50% at its October meeting on Wednesday. The decision reinforced the relative policy divergence narrative, with Canadian rates moving higher while the ECB is expected to pause.

BoC Governor Tiff Macklem indicated that additional tightening may be required, though he emphasized that policymakers would proceed carefully in light of ongoing economic uncertainty. In its accompanying statement, the BoC underlined its relatively firm policy stance by highlighting continued resilience in the global economy. The central bank reported a slight upward revision to its 2026 global GDP growth forecast to 3.1%, while leaving its projections for 2027 and 2028 unchanged at 3.2%.

Market Reaction and Rate Dynamics

Despite the rate hike, analysts at Danske Bank noted that market pricing in Canadian assets barely shifted. They observed that “USD/CAD and the 2Y swap rate were about unchanged on the news,” illustrating that the adjustment to the policy rate did not trigger significant moves in key foreign exchange or short-term rates benchmarks.

Event / Indicator Detail Impact Highlight EUR/CAD exchange rate Trading around 1.5580 during European hours on Thursday Extends losing streak that began on October 16 ECB deposit rate expectation Seen on hold at 2.50% Focus on inflation assessment and any December guidance BoC overnight rate decision Raised by 25 bps to 2.50% Supports CAD; signals possible further hikes BoC global GDP forecast 2026 Revised slightly higher to 3.1% Reflects continued global economic resilience BoC global GDP forecasts 2027-2028 Left unchanged at 3.2% Maintains medium-term growth outlook

Background on the Euro and ECB Policy Framework

The Euro is the common currency used by 20 European Union member states that make up the Eurozone. It is the second most actively traded currency globally after the US Dollar. In 2022, it represented 31% of all foreign exchange transactions, with an average daily turnover of more than $2.2 trillion.

The most traded Euro pair is EUR/USD, accounting for an estimated 30% of all FX trades, followed by EUR/JPY at 4%, EUR/GBP at 3%, and EUR/AUD at 2%.

Based in Frankfurt, Germany, the European Central Bank (ECB) serves as the central bank for the Eurozone and is responsible for setting interest rates and conducting monetary policy. Its primary mandate is price stability, which involves managing inflation and supporting economic conditions consistent with that goal. The ECB mainly relies on adjusting interest rates – either raising them to combat high inflation or lowering them to stimulate growth.

The ECB Governing Council convenes eight times per year to decide on monetary policy. Voting members include the heads of the national central banks of the Eurozone countries and six permanent members, among them ECB President Christine Lagarde.

Inflation, Economic Data, and Trade Balance as Euro Drivers

Inflation in the Eurozone is tracked by the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP). When inflation readings exceed expectations, particularly if they rise above the ECB’s 2% target, the central bank faces pressure to raise interest rates to bring price growth back under control. Higher interest rates relative to other economies can enhance the Euro’s appeal by making Eurozone assets more attractive to international investors.

A wide range of macroeconomic indicators also influence the Euro, including GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, labor market data, and consumer confidence surveys. Strong data tends to support the currency by drawing in foreign investment and potentially encouraging the ECB to tighten policy, whereas weak figures usually weigh on the Euro. Data releases from Germany, France, Italy, and Spain are particularly important because these four economies represent 75% of total Eurozone output.

The trade balance is another significant gauge of currency strength. It measures the difference between export revenues and import expenditures over a given period. When a country runs a positive trade balance, demand for its currency can rise as foreign buyers need it to pay for its goods and services, which typically supports the currency’s value. A negative trade balance can have the opposite effect.