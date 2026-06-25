Apple Shares Slip as Price Hikes and Chip Risks Weigh

Key Moments

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) trades 0.6% lower in pre-market action after price hikes of $100 to $300 on select MacBook and iPad models.

Investors are assessing an unconfirmed chip manufacturing arrangement with Intel, which analysts see as offering no near-term financial benefit.

AAPL pre-market price of $291.42 stands about 8% below its 52-week high of $317.40 amid a broadly softer tech tape.

Pricing Strategy Pressures Apple Stock

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is under pressure in pre-open trading, with the stock slipping 0.6% after the company lifted prices across several MacBook and iPad models. The increases, which range from $100 to $300, reflect Apple’s effort to push higher memory and storage costs through to end users.

CEO Tim Cook had previously indicated that such price adjustments were inevitable as component expenses rose.

Details of MacBook and iPad Price Increases

The most pronounced price moves affect Apple’s higher-end offerings in the MacBook Pro and iPad families. The MacBook Pro 1TB model has risen by $300 to a new price of $1,999, while the iPad Pro Wi-Fi 256GB has climbed $200 to $1,199.

Entry-level devices have also seen notable changes. The MacBook Neo now costs $699, up $100, and the iPad Air 128GB has increased by $150 to $749.

Product New Price Price Increase MacBook Pro 1TB $1,999 $300 iPad Pro Wi-Fi 256GB $1,199 $200 MacBook Neo $699 $100 iPad Air 128GB $749 $150

Uncertainty Around Potential Intel Chip Deal

Alongside the pricing news, investors are weighing the implications of a reported manufacturing arrangement with Intel. Analysts are broadly warning that any such deal would not deliver a meaningful benefit in the near term.

The prospective partnership was announced by President Trump on June 18 via social media, but it has not been formally confirmed by either Apple or Intel. The arrangement is viewed as a potential response to tight supply conditions, as TSMC has struggled to keep pace with demand for advanced chips during the AI boom. Tim Cook had acknowledged in April that these constraints had weighed on iPhone sales.

Execution risk around the Intel plan is a key focus for the market. Analyst estimates suggest that initial chips produced under this potential agreement would require at least two to three years to come to fruition. Volume production is seen as unlikely before late 2027 or early 2028 and could depend on Intel’s 14A process node, which is not expected to be available until 2028-2029.

Margin Pressures, Modest iPhone 18 Pricing Power, and Insider Selling

Further tempering sentiment, analysts at JPMorgan led by Samik Chatterjee project that Apple will be able to raise iPhone 18 prices by only about $50. That figure is lower than some investors had anticipated, and comes as rising memory chip prices put additional pressure on margins.

In parallel, insider sales at Apple have reached more than $111 million in stock over the last three months, adding another element of caution to the investment narrative.

Soft Tech Tape Amplifies Apple’s Pullback

The broader equity backdrop is tilting slightly against technology names. The NASDAQ is lower by 0.4% and the S&P 500 is down 0.1%, underscoring a cautious stance toward growth and tech. In contrast, the Dow Jones is modestly positive, up 0.4%, hinting at some rotation toward defensive or value-oriented shares.

This environment is adding pressure to Apple, which has already retreated from its 52-week high of $317.40. The current pre-market price of $291.42 is roughly 8% below that peak.

Outlook: Sensitive to Further News on Chips and AI Strategy

Across the various moving parts – ongoing uncertainty around chip supply, the still-unconfirmed Intel manufacturing partnership with a multi-year lead time, tighter margins from higher memory costs, and a weaker NASDAQ session – sellers remain in control of AAPL in pre-market trade today.

Until Apple formally validates any Intel arrangement and outlines a more detailed roadmap for its AI and hardware strategy, the stock is likely to remain highly reactive to incremental developments on these fronts.