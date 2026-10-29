Copper Stalls at Key Level as Overbought Signals Flash

Key Moments

Copper trades at USD 6.6438, sitting just above the 200-period SMA at USD 6.6342 on the 5-hour chart.

Money Flow Index stands at 87.09, signaling extreme overbought conditions as price approaches upper Bollinger Band resistance.

Both bullish and bearish trading frameworks remain in focus, with a neutral stance favored in the USD 6.60-6.68 range.

Technical Snapshot

As of the latest update on Oct 29, 2026, at 07:11 AM UTC, copper is trading at USD 6.6438 on a 5-hour timeframe, quoted in USD. The analysis covers market behavior from Aug 2 to Oct 29.

The Executive Risk Summary highlights copper pressing into major resistance defined by the 200-period simple moving average (SMA) and the 50.0% Fibonacci retracement level. The principal concern is the potential for a bull trap if a 5-hour close fails to hold above USD 6.64, particularly in light of the elevated overbought readings.

Market Structure: Bullish Tilt with Overbought Headwinds

From a structural standpoint, the bullish case is supported by price action trading above the 200 SMA, with copper at USD 6.6438 versus the SMA(200) at USD 6.6342, indicating that the longer-term trend is turning positive. Momentum indicators back this shift, as the MACD line at 0.0347 remains above its signal line at 0.0249 at the same price level, pointing to active bullish momentum. In addition, the SuperTrend indicator sits in an upward configuration at USD 6.5435, marking out a trailing support zone.

Counterbalancing this, bearish factors are becoming more pronounced. The Money Flow Index registers 87.09 at USD 6.6438, placing copper in an extreme overbought state. Price is also trading close to the upper Bollinger Band, with the current price of 6.6438 near 6.7256, indicating proximity to a volatility-driven resistance area. A prior rejection wick at USD 6.6953 reinforces the presence of a nearby supply zone.

Risk invalidation levels are clearly defined: the bullish view is challenged below USD 6.54, while the bearish thesis is undermined above USD 6.73.

Patterns, Fibonacci Levels, and Key Price Zones

A completed double-bottom formation is identified at USD 6.37, rated as 100% complete. The Fibonacci grid shows the 50.0% retracement at USD 6.6365 and the 61.8% retracement at USD 6.7054, derived from 6.3445 + (6.9285 – 6.3445)×%. A bearish rejection candle at USD 6.6953 on 2026-10-29 acts as a cautionary signal for potential reversal risk.

Trendline analysis highlights support around USD 6.42 with three touches, and resistance near USD 6.72, also with three touches. Average True Range (ATR) stands at 0.0519, or 0.78%, with price extended 0.90% away from the 20 SMA. No active divergences are flagged, while volume is noted as decreasing at USD 6.6438.

Trading zones are segmented as follows:

Long zone: USD 6.54-6.58, where SuperTrend support and the 20/50 SMA alignment converge.

Short zone: USD 6.70-6.73, combining the 61.8% Fibonacci level, the upper Bollinger Band, and recent resistance.

No-trade zone: USD 6.60-6.68, characterized as a choppy range centered on the 200 SMA.

Key Levels and Indicators Overview