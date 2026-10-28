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Home » Stock Market News » Options Market Eyes 12% Datadog Swing Ahead of Earnings

Options Market Eyes 12% Datadog Swing Ahead of Earnings

Written by Brian McColl
Brian McColl
Brian McColl is a fundamental and technical analysis expert and mentor. Brian has been a part of the Forex and stock markets for more than ten years as a freelancing trader.
, | Updated:

Key Moments

  • Options pricing points to a 12% move in Datadog Inc. Class A shares on Nov. 4 when earnings are released before the opening bell.
  • Datadog has surpassed the options-implied move in four of its last eight earnings events.
  • Recent earnings reactions have ranged from a 40.9% surge to an 8.4% decline relative to smaller implied moves.

Implied Earnings Move for Nov. 4

Datadog Inc. Class A shares are positioned for a potential 12% price swing when the company reports earnings on Nov. 4 before the market opens, according to options data compiled by Bloomberg.

Recent Earnings-Day Price Reactions vs Implied Moves

Options-implied volatility around Datadog earnings has often underestimated the actual stock reaction. Over the last eight reported periods, the share price has moved beyond the options-implied move in half of the instances.

DateActual Stock MoveOptions-Implied Move
Aug. 6-13.2%12.8%
May 740.9%11.5%
Feb. 100.5%9.5%
Nov. 6, 202522.3%9.4%
Aug. 7, 2025-8.4%7.7%
May 6, 20254.2%9.8%
Feb. 13, 2025-6.2%9.5%
Nov. 7, 20241.3%10.1%

Volatility Track Record Around Past Reports

On Aug. 6, Datadog shares fell 13.2% compared with an options-implied move of 12.8%. On May 7, the stock rallied 40.9% against an implied move of 11.5%. On Feb. 10, the stock advanced 0.5% versus a 9.5% implied move.

On Nov. 6, 2025, the stock climbed 22.3% relative to a 9.4% implied move. On Aug. 7, 2025, shares declined 8.4% compared with a 7.7% implied move. On May 6, 2025, the stock gained 4.2% versus a 9.8% implied move.

On Feb. 13, 2025, shares dropped 6.2% against a 9.5% implied move. On Nov. 7, 2024, the stock rose 1.3% compared to a 10.1% implied move.

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