Options Market Eyes 12% Datadog Swing Ahead of Earnings

Key Moments

Options pricing points to a 12% move in Datadog Inc. Class A shares on Nov. 4 when earnings are released before the opening bell.

Datadog has surpassed the options-implied move in four of its last eight earnings events.

Recent earnings reactions have ranged from a 40.9% surge to an 8.4% decline relative to smaller implied moves.

Implied Earnings Move for Nov. 4

Datadog Inc. Class A shares are positioned for a potential 12% price swing when the company reports earnings on Nov. 4 before the market opens, according to options data compiled by Bloomberg.

Recent Earnings-Day Price Reactions vs Implied Moves

Options-implied volatility around Datadog earnings has often underestimated the actual stock reaction. Over the last eight reported periods, the share price has moved beyond the options-implied move in half of the instances.

Date Actual Stock Move Options-Implied Move Aug. 6 -13.2% 12.8% May 7 40.9% 11.5% Feb. 10 0.5% 9.5% Nov. 6, 2025 22.3% 9.4% Aug. 7, 2025 -8.4% 7.7% May 6, 2025 4.2% 9.8% Feb. 13, 2025 -6.2% 9.5% Nov. 7, 2024 1.3% 10.1%

Volatility Track Record Around Past Reports

On Aug. 6, Datadog shares fell 13.2% compared with an options-implied move of 12.8%. On May 7, the stock rallied 40.9% against an implied move of 11.5%. On Feb. 10, the stock advanced 0.5% versus a 9.5% implied move.

On Nov. 6, 2025, the stock climbed 22.3% relative to a 9.4% implied move. On Aug. 7, 2025, shares declined 8.4% compared with a 7.7% implied move. On May 6, 2025, the stock gained 4.2% versus a 9.8% implied move.

On Feb. 13, 2025, shares dropped 6.2% against a 9.5% implied move. On Nov. 7, 2024, the stock rose 1.3% compared to a 10.1% implied move.