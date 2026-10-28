Options Market Eyes 12% Datadog Swing Ahead of Earnings

Key Moments
- Options pricing points to a 12% move in Datadog Inc. Class A shares on Nov. 4 when earnings are released before the opening bell.
- Datadog has surpassed the options-implied move in four of its last eight earnings events.
- Recent earnings reactions have ranged from a 40.9% surge to an 8.4% decline relative to smaller implied moves.
Implied Earnings Move for Nov. 4
Datadog Inc. Class A shares are positioned for a potential 12% price swing when the company reports earnings on Nov. 4 before the market opens, according to options data compiled by Bloomberg.
Recent Earnings-Day Price Reactions vs Implied Moves
Options-implied volatility around Datadog earnings has often underestimated the actual stock reaction. Over the last eight reported periods, the share price has moved beyond the options-implied move in half of the instances.
|Date
|Actual Stock Move
|Options-Implied Move
|Aug. 6
|-13.2%
|12.8%
|May 7
|40.9%
|11.5%
|Feb. 10
|0.5%
|9.5%
|Nov. 6, 2025
|22.3%
|9.4%
|Aug. 7, 2025
|-8.4%
|7.7%
|May 6, 2025
|4.2%
|9.8%
|Feb. 13, 2025
|-6.2%
|9.5%
|Nov. 7, 2024
|1.3%
|10.1%
Volatility Track Record Around Past Reports
On Aug. 6, Datadog shares fell 13.2% compared with an options-implied move of 12.8%. On May 7, the stock rallied 40.9% against an implied move of 11.5%. On Feb. 10, the stock advanced 0.5% versus a 9.5% implied move.
On Nov. 6, 2025, the stock climbed 22.3% relative to a 9.4% implied move. On Aug. 7, 2025, shares declined 8.4% compared with a 7.7% implied move. On May 6, 2025, the stock gained 4.2% versus a 9.8% implied move.
On Feb. 13, 2025, shares dropped 6.2% against a 9.5% implied move. On Nov. 7, 2024, the stock rose 1.3% compared to a 10.1% implied move.