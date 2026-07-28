Silver Pulls Back Near $57.50 Before Fed Decision

Key Moments

Silver (XAG/USD) trades around $57.50 per troy ounce in Asian hours after nearly 0.5% gains in the prior session.

Expectations that US-Iran tensions may ease are seen lowering oil prices and tempering concerns about inflation and further rate hikes.

Market participants widely anticipate the Federal Reserve will keep rates unchanged this week, with any possible hike viewed as more likely in September.

Silver Price Action and Market Context

Silver (XAG/USD) is trading near $57.50 per troy ounce during Asian dealings on Tuesday, giving back ground after posting gains of nearly 0.5% in the previous session. The non-yielding metal is under short-term pressure, but sentiment suggests it could find renewed support if geopolitical and monetary policy developments continue to favor a less aggressive interest rate path.

Expectations that tensions in the Middle East might cool are contributing to a softer outlook for oil prices. A decline in energy costs can reduce inflation worries, which in turn may lessen the perceived need for additional interest rate hikes. Such an environment typically benefits non-interest-bearing assets like silver.

US-Iran Tensions and Oil-Linked Sentiment

US President Donald Trump stated that the United States is engaged in “good talks” with Iran aimed at resolving the conflict in the Middle East. At the same time, he warned that the US stands ready to resume military operations if diplomatic efforts break down.

These comments followed the US decision to suspend strikes late Friday after close to two weeks of hostilities. Tehran halted its retaliatory attacks on US bases in neighboring countries at the same time, creating a temporary pause in the confrontation.

According to the report, Washington stopped its 13-night strike campaign over the weekend, resulting in three consecutive days without attacks. In contrast, Iran’s foreign ministry asserted that no direct talks with the United States are underway, clarifying that its only active discussions are with Oman on the future of the Strait.

Federal Reserve Outlook and Rate Expectations

With geopolitical developments in flux, traders are also focused on the Federal Reserve’s policy decision scheduled for this week. Market participants largely expect the Fed to leave interest rates unchanged, reflecting a broad consensus that policymakers will maintain their current stance in the near term.

While persistent inflationary pressures have led a smaller group of traders to consider the possibility of an immediate rate hike, this remains a minority view. The dominant market expectation is that any potential increase in rates would be postponed until September.

Market Drivers at a Glance