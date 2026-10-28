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Home » Stock Market News » Micron Rallies Premarket as Memory Momentum Accelerates

Micron Rallies Premarket as Memory Momentum Accelerates

Written by Brian McColl
Brian McColl
Brian McColl is a fundamental and technical analysis expert and mentor. Brian has been a part of the Forex and stock markets for more than ten years as a freelancing trader.
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Key Moments

  • Micron Technology shares advance 3.6% in pre-open trading, tracking strong results from memory peer SK Hynix.
  • SK Hynix posts record third-quarter revenue of 104.62 trillion won and operating profit of 83.33 trillion won, implying an 80% operating margin.
  • Analysts reaffirm bullish views on Micron, highlighting structural memory demand strength tied to AI and long-term supply agreements.

Micron Rallies on SK Hynix Earnings Surprise

Investing.com – Micron Technology stock is up 3.6% in pre-market trading after memory manufacturer SK Hynix reported record third-quarter results that surpassed analyst expectations by a wide margin.

SK Hynix delivered revenue of 104.62 trillion won, the first time its quarterly sales exceeded 100 trillion won. Operating profit reached 83.33 trillion won, an increase of 632% versus the prior year, resulting in an operating margin of 80%.

SK Hynix Outlines Aggressive Shareholder Return Plan

SK Hynix also unveiled what it described as its largest-ever capital return commitment. SK’s CFO Kim Woo-hyun said the company “has decided to pursue shareholder return of approximately KRW 100 trillion through the 2026 fiscal year,” including at least 30 trillion won in cash dividends and at least 60 trillion won in share buybacks and cancellations.

SK Hynix Metric / PlanFigureComment
Q3 Revenue104.62 trillion wonFirst quarterly revenue above 100 trillion won
Q3 Operating Profit83.33 trillion wonUp 632% year-on-year
Operating Margin80%Implied by Q3 results
Total Shareholder Return Target (through FY 2026)Approximately KRW 100 trillionLargest commitment in company history
Cash Dividends (minimum)30 trillion wonPart of total return plan
Buybacks and Cancellations (minimum)60 trillion wonPart of total return plan

HBM4 Ramp and Long-Term Supply Dynamics

The company reported that HBM4, its next generation of high-bandwidth memory used in AI infrastructure, entered full-scale mass production in the third quarter. SK Hynix expects HBM4 to surpass HBM3E in shipment volume and revenue contribution in the fourth quarter.

For the fourth quarter, SK Hynix guided to DRAM bit shipment growth in the mid-20% range. It also indicated that it anticipates structural supply-demand imbalances in memory to persist through 2030, noting that long-term agreements already cover a significant share of its output for 2027-2028.

Supportive Analyst Views for Micron

Micron is also benefiting from a series of company-specific positives. Bank of America’s semiconductor analyst reiterated a Buy rating and a $1,550 price target on Micron following a round of executive meetings, stating that he came away “incrementally more positive on memory.” In parallel, Hana Securities kept Micron on its list of 10 global AI investment picks ahead of today’s FOMC decision.

AI and Humanoid Robots Add to Long-Term Demand Story

Another driver of sentiment is an emerging narrative around AI-related memory consumption. Elon Musk’s widely circulated view that humanoid robots could eventually require more memory than any other application has contributed to a new long-term demand angle. At least one analyst has described this as a potentially meaningful volume opportunity for Micron specifically.

Insider and Institutional Activity

Recent regulatory filings have also drawn attention. Form 4 filings for October 27 indicate insider activity in Micron shares, while multiple institutional investors have reported higher stakes in the company in recent 13F filings.

Broader Market and Fed Backdrop

The wider equity environment is constructive but not broadly exuberant. The Nasdaq is trading 0.4% higher, while the S&P 500 is nearly unchanged at +0.1%. This performance pattern suggests that semiconductor gains are being driven by sector-specific optimism rather than a sweeping risk-on move across the market.

The Federal Reserve is widely anticipated to leave interest rates unchanged at today’s FOMC meeting, which removes a near-term policy overhang. Investors, however, remain focused on any hawkish signals in the accompanying statement.

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