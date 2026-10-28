GE HealthCare Surges on Q3 Beat and Raised Outlook

Key Moments

GE HealthCare shares rose 5.4% in pre-market trading after reporting third-quarter 2026 results that exceeded analyst forecasts on all major metrics.

Adjusted EPS of $1.34 and revenue of $5.5 billion both came in ahead of consensus, with total revenue up 7.2% and organic growth at 6.2%.

Management raised full-year adjusted EPS guidance to $4.95–$5.05 and now expects approximately 4.0% organic revenue growth.

Earnings Beat Sends GE HealthCare Shares Higher

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) advanced 5.4% in pre-open trading after the company delivered third-quarter 2026 results that outperformed Wall Street expectations across the board and led management to increase its full-year guidance.

The health technology company reported adjusted earnings per share of $1.34, surpassing the analyst consensus of $1.20. Revenue totaled $5.5 billion, ahead of the $5.35 billion that analysts had projected. Total revenue rose 7.2%, with organic revenue up 6.2%.

CEO Peter Arduini stated, “We delivered strong top-line growth and margin expansion across all segments, and robust EPS growth in the third quarter.”

Margin Expansion and Cash Generation Strengthen the Story

Profitability improved meaningfully during the quarter. Net income margin expanded to 11.1% from 8.7%, an increase of 250 basis points. Adjusted EBIT margin reached 16.6%, up from 14.8% in the same period a year earlier. Management attributed the margin gains to higher volume, favorable pricing, and improved cost productivity.

GE HealthCare also posted stronger cash generation. Free cash flow was $793 million, an increase of $310 million year-over-year. Cash flow from operating activities came in at $907 million.

Metric Current Period Prior/Consensus Comment Adjusted EPS $1.34 $1.20 (consensus) Beat Revenue $5.5 billion $5.35 billion (consensus) Beat Total revenue growth 7.2% n/a Reported Organic revenue growth 6.2% n/a Reported Net income margin 11.1% 8.7% (prior year) +250 bps Adjusted EBIT margin 16.6% 14.8% (prior year) Expansion Free cash flow $793 million $483 million (prior year) Up $310 million Cash flow from operations $907 million n/a Reported

Improved Outlook After Earlier Setback

On the back of the stronger quarter, GE HealthCare raised its full-year adjusted EPS guidance to a range of $4.95–$5.05, up from the prior range of $4.80–$5.00. The company now anticipates organic revenue growth of approximately 4.0%, compared with its previous outlook of 3.0%–4.0%.

The guidance increase came after the company had fallen short of expectations in the first quarter of 2026, making the latest results a key indication of the pace and durability of its recovery.

Orders, Backlog, and Regional Discussion

Organic orders during the quarter grew 4%. The book-to-bill ratio was 1.03 times, and backlog reached $23.7 billion.

During the earnings call, analysts questioned management about the outlook for China. CEO Peter Arduini commented that while China has been challenging, there are no structural obstacles to growth in that market.

Short Interest Fuels the Upside Move

The stock’s reaction took place against a backdrop of elevated bearish positioning. Short interest in GEHC stood at 18.5 million shares, up 9.5% from the prior reporting period and 64.7% higher since October 2025. The sizeable short base magnified the upside as short sellers were pushed to cover positions.

Broader Market Context and Valuation Repricing

The overall equity market environment was supportive, with the NASDAQ up 0.5% and the S&P 500 higher by 0.2%. However, the scale of GE HealthCare’s share price move was primarily attributed to the company’s own earnings performance and updated outlook.

Investors responded to a combination of a double-digit EPS beat, faster organic revenue growth, margin expansion across all segments, and a higher full-year forecast. Together, these elements prompted a revaluation of the stock, offsetting much of the discount that had emerged following the first-quarter miss.