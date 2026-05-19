Amazon’s Kindle Support Cutoff Tests Customer Loyalty

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Amazon has stopped supporting Kindle e-readers released in 2012 and earlier, blocking new book downloads and software updates after May 20.

The company is steering users toward newer models with a 20% device discount and $20 in e-book credits, with current Kindle prices ranging from $110 to $680.

Long-time Kindle owners are stockpiling titles, disabling WiFi, and exploring workarounds such as jailbreaking and sideloading to keep their older devices functional.

Long-Time Users Confront the End of Support

For some devoted Kindle owners, parting with their long-serving e-readers is proving emotionally and practically difficult as Amazon ends support for older devices.

Claudia Buonocore, a 39-year-old resident of the Pittsburgh area, has relied on her 15-year-old Kindle Touch for years. “I’ve never felt the desire to have another device,” she said. “It’s a part of me, a lifesaver, I fall asleep with it almost every night.” Yet she and others are now facing a hard stop in functionality.

Amazon announced last month that it would discontinue support for Kindle e-readers released in 2012 and earlier. After May 20, affected users are no longer able to download new titles or receive software updates. “It’s just a complete betrayal of customers,” Buonocore said.

Amazon’s Offer: Discounts on Newer Devices

While legacy models lose support, Amazon is continuing to back newer Kindles and is providing incentives for customers to upgrade. The company is offering a 20% discount on more recent e-readers, which are priced from $110 to $680, along with $20 in e-book credits.

Despite these incentives, many long-time Kindle users remain reluctant to abandon their existing devices, highlighting a deep attachment built over years of use.

Device Group Support Status Price / Offer Key Impact Kindles released in 2012 and earlier Support ended after May 20 N/A No new book downloads or software updates Newer Kindle models Ongoing support $110 to $680 (with 20% discount offer) Eligible for updates; target for upgrades

Loyal Owners Take Defensive Measures

Some users are taking steps to preserve access to their libraries. Brian Oelberg, who uses a Kindle Keyboard from around 2010, reacted quickly upon learning of the policy change. He has been downloading as many titles as possible and estimates he now has roughly 250 books on the device.

Oelberg plans to turn off the device’s WiFi starting Wednesday to protect it from any software updates that might erase its contents. The 64-year-old Chicago resident recently tested newer Kindle models at a Best Buy store but came away dissatisfied, particularly with the absence of physical page-turn buttons. “There’s no reason for Amazon to be doing this,” he said, adding that the buttons allow him to read outdoors in cold weather without removing his gloves.

Fans of older Kindles frequently cite their durability and physical controls as key advantages compared with current devices such as the $180 Kindle Paperwhite. They say the backlit screen on newer versions leads to faster battery drain.

Amazon’s Rationale and Market Position

Like many technology companies, Amazon is phasing out older hardware, citing factors such as security and costs. The number of devices affected has not been determined.

Amazon said it has maintained support for these early-generation Kindles for 14 years or more and cannot do so indefinitely. “Technology has come a long way in that time,” a spokesperson said.

The company was not the first to release an e-reader, but it brought the category into the mainstream with the launch of the original Kindle in 2007. Research firm Business Research Insights reports that Amazon currently holds 72% of the e-reader market, though

Workarounds: Jailbreaking and Sideloading

On social media, users and commentators are sharing methods to keep older Kindles viable even after official support ends. Suggestions include jailbreaking – removing software restrictions so that other software can be installed – and sideloading, which typically involves transferring books from a computer to the Kindle using a USB cable.

Secondary Market and Hobbyist Repair Hit

The change is also rippling into the small ecosystem around used devices. Cathy Ryan, a 59-year-old Vermont resident who repairs older Kindles for resale on eBay as a hobby, expects the decision to weigh on her side business. She owns five Kindles and continues to use a second-generation device purchased in 2009.

“I suppose nothing lasts forever, but I am just really annoyed,” Ryan said.

Principle vs. Practicality for Older Owners

Other long-time users see the decision as a push toward new purchases. Cathy DeMail, 69, from The Villages, Florida, has been busy downloading titles before her device loses support. “It’s a shame I am getting railroaded into this,” she said, noting that she will likely need to move to a newer touchscreen model.

“I hate it, it’s the principle of the thing that bothers me,” DeMail added, capturing the frustration of many Kindle loyalists facing the end of support for devices that, for them, still work just fine.