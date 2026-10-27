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Home » Forex and Currency News » PBOC Nudges Yuan Fix Higher as Daily Reference Rate Edges Up

PBOC Nudges Yuan Fix Higher as Daily Reference Rate Edges Up

Written by Brian McColl
Brian McColl
Brian McColl is a fundamental and technical analysis expert and mentor. Brian has been a part of the Forex and stock markets for more than ten years as a freelancing trader.
, | Updated:

Key Moments

  • The People’s Bank of China set Tuesday’s USD/CNY central parity at 6.7171.
  • The new fixing compared with the prior trading day’s reference rate of 6.7162.
  • Reuters placed its estimate for the fixing at 6.6731, below the official level.

Daily USD/CNY Central Parity Setting

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) set the central USD/CNY reference rate for Tuesday’s trading session at 6.7171. This official fixing was slightly above the previous day’s level of 6.7162 and exceeded a Reuters projection of 6.6731.

ReferenceUSD/CNY Level
Tuesday PBOC central rate6.7171
Previous day’s fix6.7162
Reuters estimate6.6731

PBOC Mandate and Policy Focus

The primary monetary policy objectives of the People’s Bank of China (PBoC) are to safeguard price stability, including exchange rate stability, and promote economic growth. China’s central bank also aims to implement financial reforms, such as opening and developing the financial market.

Ownership and Governance Structure

The PBoC is owned by the state of the People’s Republic of China (PRC), so it is not considered an autonomous institution. The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) Committee Secretary, nominated by the Chairman of the State Council, has a key influence on the PBoC’s management and direction, not the governor. However, Mr. Pan Gongsheng currently holds both of these posts.

Monetary Policy Instruments

Unlike the Western economies, the PBoC uses a broader set of monetary policy instruments to achieve its objectives. The primary tools include a seven-day Reverse Repo Rate (RRR), Medium-term Lending Facility (MLF), foreign exchange interventions and Reserve Requirement Ratio (RRR). However, The Loan Prime Rate (LPR) is China’s benchmark interest rate. Changes to the LPR directly influence the rates that need to be paid in the market for loans and mortgages and the interest paid on savings. By changing the LPR, China’s central bank can also influence the exchange rates of the Chinese Renminbi.

Role of Private Banks in China

Yes, China has 19 private banks – a small fraction of the financial system. The largest private banks are digital lenders WeBank and MYbank, which are backed by tech giants Tencent and Ant Group, per The Straits Times. In 2014, China allowed domestic lenders fully capitalized by private funds to operate in the state-dominated financial sector.

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