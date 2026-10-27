CoreWeave Gains on Global Expansion and Wall St Support

Key Moments

CoreWeave stock rose 4.5% in pre-open trading on Tuesday following news of new computing capacity in Denmark and the launch of its first Global AI Network Backbone.

Goldman Sachs upgraded CRWV to Buy from Neutral after a debt-driven selloff, helping to support investor sentiment.

The stock extended a rebound from its 52-week low of $51.24 but remained about 59% below its 52-week high of $141.79.

International Expansion Fuels Pre-Market Gains

CoreWeave shares advanced 4.5% in pre-open trading on Tuesday after the AI cloud infrastructure company detailed a major expansion of its global footprint. The firm said it is adding new computing capacity in Denmark and has introduced its first high-performance Global AI Network Backbone with connectivity into the Middle East and Asia Pacific.

The announcement, released early Tuesday, provided a fresh, company-specific driver for the stock following weeks of intense selling pressure linked to concerns over its debt profile.

Debt Concerns Eased by Goldman Upgrade and Nvidia Comments

The recent upgrade of CoreWeave (CRWV) by Goldman Sachs to Buy from Neutral, issued in the wake of a sharp, debt-related selloff, continued to lend support to the shares. The move suggested that at least one major Wall Street institution viewed the prior decline as excessive.

Sentiment was further bolstered when Nvidia’s CEO characterized CoreWeave as financially stronger with a declining cost of capital. Those remarks directly addressed the market’s key worry around the company’s approximately $52 billion in total debt obligations and bond yields that had reached distressed, record levels earlier in the month.

Metric Detail Pre-open stock move +4.5% Total debt obligations Approximately $52 billion 52-week low $51.24 52-week high $141.79 Distance from 52-week high Roughly 59% below

Supportive Market Environment and AI Sector Tailwinds

The broader equity backdrop was moderately constructive. The S&P 500 gained 0.4% and the Nasdaq advanced 0.6% as investors looked ahead to the Federal Reserve’s October 27-28 meeting, where the central bank was widely expected to leave interest rates unchanged.

AI-related names also benefited from broader sector momentum after Anthropic filed for a high-profile IPO, reinforcing expectations of ongoing demand for AI infrastructure and cloud computing resources.

Technical Rebound from 52-Week Lows

Collectively, the global expansion update, continued endorsement from Goldman Sachs, and supportive commentary from Nvidia’s leadership helped CoreWeave build on Monday’s technical bounce from its 52-week low of $51.24. Despite Tuesday’s pre-market strength, the stock remained roughly 59% below its 52-week high of $141.79, underscoring the scale of the recent drawdown linked to debt concerns.