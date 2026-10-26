Tesla Outpaces Tech Peers on Upgrades and Execution

Key Moments

Tesla stock rose 2.0% in pre-market trading after Barclays upgraded the shares to Overweight and lifted its price target to $450 from $370.

Mizuho reinforced positive sentiment by raising its Tesla price target to $460 while reiterating an Outperform rating.

Early Robotaxi visibility, strong Cybercab activity in Austin, and a new 7,000-per-week Model Y output record at the Berlin plant supported the improving execution narrative.

Analyst Calls Ignite Pre-Market Rally

Investing.com — Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) traded sharply higher in pre-open dealings, climbing 2.0% after a bullish shift from Barclays. The bank upgraded the electric vehicle manufacturer to Overweight from Equalweight and increased its price target to $450 from $370.

Barclays attributed its more optimistic stance to three primary factors: the expected combination with SpaceX, signs of recovery in Tesla’s core automotive business, and initial evidence of a potential Robotaxi inflection. The firm highlighted that a transaction involving Tesla and SpaceX is widely anticipated by the market and is expected to occur at a premium to Tesla’s current share price, adding what it described as a meaningful layer of optionality to the stock’s investment profile.

Adding to the constructive tone, Mizuho lifted its own Tesla price target to $460 while maintaining an Outperform rating. This second upward revision in price targets provided additional analyst support as the new trading week began.

Firm Rating Previous Target New Target Barclays Overweight (from Equalweight) $370 $450 Mizuho Outperform (maintained) – $460

Operational Updates: Robotaxis, Cybercab, and Berlin Output

Beyond the analyst commentary, recent operational developments further supported Tesla’s move. The company’s Cybercab vehicles drew significant attention at Austin’s Formula 1 race over the weekend, where community trackers recorded approximately 1,250 sightings. The bulk of those instances were categorized as fully driverless, bolstering perceptions of progress in Tesla’s autonomous driving and Robotaxi ambitions.

At the same time, Tesla’s Berlin facility reached a new weekly production milestone of 7,000 Model Y vehicles. This record output underscored improving manufacturing execution, complementing the autonomy-related progress suggested by the Cybercab data.

Market Context: Tesla Outperforms a Cautious Tech Tape

The broader equity market backdrop was modestly supportive. Futures tied to the S&P 500 and Dow Jones edged higher in pre-market trading, while Nasdaq futures traded slightly lower, reflecting a more cautious stance toward technology names ahead of a key week featuring major tech earnings and a Federal Reserve interest rate decision.

Against that mixed backdrop, Tesla’s pre-market strength stood out as notable outperformance versus its tech-oriented index peers. The combination of the Barclays upgrade, continued speculation about a potential SpaceX tie-up, fresh Robotaxi and Cybercab activity data, and Mizuho’s higher price target collectively intensified the positive reaction in the stock.

As a result, Tesla shares advanced to $379.69 in early trading, with sentiment supported by both improved fundamental execution markers and reinforced analyst conviction.