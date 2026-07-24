Silver Above $57.50 as Middle East Risks Grow

Key Moments

XAG/USD trades near $57.60 per troy ounce in Asian hours after dropping more than 4% in the prior session.

CME FedWatch tool shows a 35.8% chance of a July Fed rate increase and an 82.1% probability of at least a quarter-point move in September.

Middle East tensions intensify after Houthi attacks on Saudi tankers and consecutive U.S. strikes on Iran, fueling higher oil prices and rate hike bets.

Silver Steadies After Sharp Selloff

Silver prices (XAG/USD) are modestly firmer during Asian trading on Friday, changing hands around $57.60 per troy ounce. The metal is attempting to recover after suffering losses of more than 4% in the previous session.

Despite the rebound, the backdrop for non-yielding assets such as Silver remains challenging. Rising crude oil prices linked to escalating Middle East tensions are reinforcing expectations for further tightening by the Federal Reserve, a development that typically weighs on interest-sensitive metals.

Fed Rate Hike Probabilities Firm as Oil Climbs

Market-based measures of U.S. interest rate expectations indicate investors are assigning higher odds to additional Fed tightening. Data from the CME FedWatch tool show that participants are currently pricing a 35.8% probability of a rate increase this month, along with an 82.1% chance of at least a 25-basis-point hike in September.

Indicator Value / Probability Spot Silver price (XAG/USD) around $57.60 per troy ounce Previous session Silver move over 4% loss Chance of Fed hike this month (CME FedWatch) 35.8% Probability of at least 25 bps hike in September 82.1%

Middle East Escalation Supports Oil, Pressures Precious Metals

Geopolitical risks in the Middle East are intensifying and feeding into the macro backdrop for commodities and rates. Reports indicate that Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi group attacked two Saudi oil tankers in the Red Sea, accusing them of breaching a blockade. In reaction, the United States carried out its 13th straight night of strikes on Iran.

The situation further deteriorated after U.S. President Donald Trump delivered a stark warning of “major military punishment” for both the Houthis and Iran if hostilities persist, adding that he is nearing a decision on a “massive, unprecedented military operation” against Iran. The heightened tension is underpinning oil prices and reinforcing expectations for tighter Fed policy, adding a headwind for yield-free assets such as Silver.

Silver as an Investment Asset

Silver is a widely traded precious metal that has served historically as both a store of value and a medium of exchange. While it typically attracts less attention than Gold, investors may use Silver to diversify portfolios, gain exposure to its intrinsic value, or seek potential protection during periods of elevated inflation. Access to Silver exposure can be achieved through physical holdings, such as coins and bars, or via Exchange Traded Funds that mirror its price behavior on global markets.

Core Drivers of Silver Prices

A broad array of macro and market forces can influence Silver prices. Periods of geopolitical stress or concerns about severe economic downturns can bolster Silver due to its perceived safe-haven qualities, though this effect is usually more pronounced in Gold. As a yieldless asset, Silver typically benefits from a backdrop of lower interest rates.

Because Silver is quoted in U.S. dollars (XAG/USD), movements in the currency are also important. A strong U.S. Dollar generally restrains Silver, while a weaker Dollar can support higher prices. Other elements such as investment flows, mine output – with Silver being more plentiful than Gold – and recycling volumes can also play meaningful roles in shaping price trends.

Industrial Demand and Economic Cycles

Beyond its role as an investment asset, Silver has extensive industrial applications, notably in electronics and solar energy, supported by its very high electrical conductivity, which surpasses that of Copper and Gold. Rising industrial usage can push prices higher, while weaker demand typically exerts downward pressure.

Activity in major economies, including the United States, China, and India, can be particularly relevant. The large industrial bases of the U.S. and China use Silver in numerous processes, while in India, consumer demand for Silver jewelry is an important driver of overall consumption and pricing.

Linkage Between Silver and Gold

Silver often moves in tandem with Gold, reflecting their overlapping roles as safe-haven assets. When Gold prices advance, Silver frequently follows the same direction. The Gold/Silver ratio – which shows how many ounces of Silver are required to equal the price of one ounce of Gold – is closely watched as an indicator of relative value between the two metals.

Some market participants interpret a high Gold/Silver ratio as a signal that Silver is undervalued or Gold is overvalued, while a low ratio might point to the opposite relationship, suggesting that Gold could be inexpensive relative to Silver.