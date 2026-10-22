Swiss Franc Under Pressure as Rate Gap Offsets USD

Key Moments

USD/CHF trades around 0.8230 in Asian hours on Thursday, marking a third straight daily decline.

Futures pricing signals an 84% chance the Federal Reserve holds rates steady next week and a 90% probability of a hike in December.

Low Swiss interest rates support carry trades, increasing selling of CHF to fund investments in higher-yielding assets.

USD Weakens on Softer Housing Data

USD/CHF extends its slide for a third consecutive session, fluctuating near 0.8230 during Asian trading on Thursday. The pair retreats as the U.S. Dollar comes under pressure from signs of cooling in the U.S. economy, with September housing starts declining and pending home sales dropping to a record low.

This deterioration in housing indicators weighs on the Dollar as investors reassess the strength of the U.S. outlook and the likely path of Federal Reserve policy.

Fed Expectations and Policy Uncertainty

Positioning in interest rate futures reflects a strong belief that the Federal Reserve will keep rates unchanged at its meeting next week. According to the CME FedWatch Tool, market participants are assigning an 84% probability to a pause, while simultaneously pricing in a 90% likelihood of another rate increase in December.

Despite this apparent consensus, policy uncertainty remains elevated. Fed Chair Kevin Warsh last week avoided providing explicit guidance on the timing or necessity of additional rate hikes, leaving investors without clear direction on the central bank’s next moves.

Event / Indicator Market Implication September U.S. housing starts decline Signals economic softness, pressures USD Pending home sales fall to record low Reinforces concerns over U.S. housing sector 84% probability of Fed pause next week Supports expectations for stable near-term rates 90% probability of December Fed hike Keeps medium-term tightening expectations alive

Geopolitical Tensions Lift Oil and Inflation Concerns

While weaker data challenges the Dollar, rising crude prices could offer a counterweight by stoking inflation expectations and reinforcing the case for further Fed tightening.

Oil advanced after a drone strike on Saudi Aramco’s Shaybah oil field caused two fatalities, heightening geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and raising worries about potential disruptions to energy supplies. At the same time, Ukraine conducted large-scale drone attacks this week against key Russian oil facilities, signaling an attempt to hinder Moscow’s planned expansion of diesel exports under a recent agreement between Presidents Trump and Putin.

These developments intensify inflation risks via higher energy costs and may bolster market expectations that the Federal Reserve will ultimately proceed with another rate increase.

CHF Pressured by Rate Differentials and Carry Trades

Despite the recent pullback in USD/CHF, downside in the pair may be limited by ongoing weakness in the Swiss Franc. The currency faces sustained headwinds from the widening gap between U.S. and Swiss interest rates and from persistent selling linked to carry trade strategies.

With markets anticipating that U.S. borrowing costs will remain elevated while Swiss policy rates stay among the lowest globally, CHF has become increasingly attractive as a funding currency. Investors are taking out loans denominated in Francs and selling the currency to reallocate into higher-yielding assets, exerting steady downward pressure on CHF.

Swiss Franc: Structure and Market Role

The Swiss Franc (CHF) is Switzerland’s official currency and ranks among the ten most actively traded currencies worldwide, with turnover that far surpasses the scale of the domestic economy. Its valuation is shaped by broad risk sentiment, Switzerland’s macroeconomic performance, and actions by the Swiss National Bank (SNB), among other drivers.

Between 2011 and 2015, CHF was pegged to the Euro (EUR). The sudden removal of this peg triggered an appreciation in the Franc of more than 20% and caused significant market disruption. Although the peg is no longer in place, CHF continues to be closely linked to EUR movements due to the strong dependence of the Swiss economy on the neighboring Eurozone.

Safe-Haven Status of the Swiss Franc

The Swiss Franc is widely regarded as a safe-haven asset that investors tend to favor in periods of market turmoil. This perception is underpinned by Switzerland’s reputation for economic stability, a robust export sector, sizeable central bank reserves, and a long-standing policy of neutrality in international conflicts.

During episodes of heightened risk aversion, these characteristics typically draw flows into CHF, strengthening the currency against peers that are viewed as more vulnerable.

Impact of SNB Policy on CHF

The Swiss National Bank convenes quarterly to set monetary policy, less frequently than several other major central banks. It targets an annual inflation rate of below 2%. When actual or projected inflation exceeds this threshold, the SNB seeks to restrain price growth by lifting its policy rate.

Higher interest rates generally support CHF by improving yields and making Swiss assets more attractive to global investors. Conversely, reductions in policy rates tend to undermine the currency.