Rollins Slides After Q3 Results Miss Lofty Market Expectations

Key Moments

Rollins shares are down 7.3% in pre-market trading after third-quarter 2026 results missed multiple analyst forecasts.

Q3 revenue of $1.09 billion grew 6.2% year-over-year but came in about 1.7% below the $1.11 billion consensus, with operating margin narrowing to 20.5%.

Shares are trading near the low end of the $29.29–$66.14 52-week range, with pre-market levels around $31 amid a broader market downturn.

Q3 2026 Performance Falls Short of Market Forecasts

Rollins, the parent of Orkin, is under pressure in pre-open trading, with the stock tumbling 7.3% after releasing its third-quarter 2026 results the prior evening. The report disappointed investors on several key metrics, driving pronounced weakness before the regular session begins.

Revenue for the quarter reached $1.09 billion, an increase of 6.2% compared with the same period a year earlier. However, this figure was roughly 1.7% below the $1.11 billion analyst consensus. Adjusted EBITDA totaled $257 million, which also missed expectations, while the operating margin narrowed by 140 basis points to 20.5%, highlighting ongoing cost pressures despite continued top-line expansion.

Adjusted EPS came in at $0.34, falling short of the $0.35 consensus. GAAP diluted EPS declined on a year-over-year basis. CEO Jerry Gahlhoff addressed the underperformance, stating, “We are disappointed with our Q3 performance and are acting with urgency to address the challenges impacting our results.”

Headline Metrics

Metric Reported Consensus / Prior Commentary Revenue $1.09 billion $1.11 billion consensus Up 6.2% year-over-year but about 1.7% below expectations Adjusted EBITDA $257 million Not specified Came in below analyst estimates Operating margin 20.5% Prior quarter not specified Contracted 140 basis points, signaling cost pressure Adjusted EPS $0.34 $0.35 consensus Missed by $0.01 GAAP diluted EPS Not specified Prior-year level not specified Declined year-over-year

Analyst Sentiment Already Under Strain

The latest earnings miss comes on top of mounting skepticism from Wall Street. In the weeks ahead of the release, a series of price target cuts rolled through the analyst community, including from Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan, Canaccord, Bernstein, Citigroup, and others. These reductions signaled increasing concern around Rollins’ ability to win new residential customers at a time when AI-driven search is disrupting traditional paid-search lead generation models used by national brands such as Orkin.

UBS has maintained a Neutral rating on the stock with a $36 price target. The firm noted that the slowdown in digital traffic is largely affecting national brands that rely heavily on paid search, rather than indicating a broad industry-wide issue. Ahead of the latest report, Rollins had already absorbed 14 negative EPS revisions in the prior 90 days.

Broader Market Weakness Adds to Stock Pressure

The macro backdrop is compounding the downside move in the shares. On the day, the S&P 500 is lower by 1.0%, the Nasdaq is off 1.8%, and the Dow is down 0.7%, contributing to risk-off sentiment across equities and intensifying selling pressure in Rollins.

Trading Near 52-Week Lows Amid Ongoing De-Rating

Rollins’ pre-market decline has the stock trading near the lower bound of its 52-week range of $29.29–$66.14. This position reflects a sustained de-rating through 2026 as the company has repeatedly undershot what had been elevated growth expectations.

The latest quarter marks the second consecutive period in which revenue has missed expectations. Continued margin compression, slower growth in residential customer acquisition, and the current risk-off tone in the broader market have combined to push the shares down to $31 in pre-market trading.

Investors are now looking to the company’s third-quarter earnings conference call, scheduled for 8:30 a.m. ET this morning, for additional insight into management’s plans to address the operational and demand-related headwinds reflected in the latest results.