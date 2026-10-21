Swiss Franc Slips as USD Gains on Oil-Driven Inflation

Key Moments

USD/CHF traded near 0.8260 in Asian hours on Wednesday after rebounding from prior-session losses.

Markets priced an 83.9% chance the Federal Reserve will hold rates steady next week, with a 90% probability of a hike in December.

Switzerland’s trade surplus narrowed to CHF 1.31 billion in September as imports jumped 24.9% month-on-month.

Dollar Strengthens Against Franc on Risk Sentiment and Oil Move

USD/CHF advanced during Asian trading on Wednesday, hovering around 0.8260 after declining the previous day. The pair’s move reflected renewed support for the US Dollar as investors gravitated toward safe-haven assets amid rising oil prices and growing concerns about global inflation.

Oil markets firmed as participants weighed mixed signals around diplomatic contacts between the United States and Iran. While negotiations remained ongoing, sentiment was tempered after senior-level meetings in Tehran, where Pakistan’s army chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, held talks with top Iranian diplomatic and military officials on bilateral relations and the state of discussions with Washington. A diplomat involved in the talks stated that efforts to resolve the conflict continue, but described reports of an imminent final agreement as premature.

Fed Outlook: High Odds of Near-Term Pause, December Hike Still Priced In

Traders continued to focus on the Federal Reserve’s policy path. Data from the CME FedWatch Tool indicated that market participants assigned an 83.9% probability that the Fed would leave interest rates unchanged next week, while simultaneously reflecting a 90% likelihood of a rate increase in December.

Fed Chair Kevin Warsh adopted a neutral tone, reiterating that he does not “prejudge” interest rate decisions. His remarks left investors without a clear signal on whether policymakers would opt to raise rates or maintain current settings at the upcoming October meeting.

Swiss Trade Balance Narrows Sharply on Import Surge

Fresh figures from the Federal Customs Administration of Switzerland on Tuesday showed a substantial contraction in the country’s trade surplus. The surplus fell to CHF 1.31 billion in September from CHF 4.2 billion in the previous month, marking its smallest level since November 2022.

The narrowing gap was driven by a 24.9% month-on-month surge in imports, the strongest increase in more than a year. Exports grew more modestly, rising 1.5% on a month-on-month basis.

Swiss Trade Data Previous Month September Change Trade Surplus CHF 4.2 billion CHF 1.31 billion Narrowest since November 2022 Imports (MoM) – +24.9% More than one-year high Exports (MoM) – +1.5% Modest increase

Technical Views: UOB Keeps Bearish Bias While Watching 0.8200-0.8300 Band

Analysts at UOB Group reported that the negative technical tone in USD/CHF has been gradually strengthening. They noted that on Friday, 16 Oct, with spot trading near 0.8280, they had pointed out that “downward momentum is building and if USD closes below 0.8245, it could decline toward 0.8225.” The currency pair subsequently fell to a low of 0.8215.

This move led to an updated call on 19 Oct, when spot was around 0.8240, that USD “could decline further to 0.8200.” UOB emphasized that they “will continue to hold the same view as long as USD holds below 0.8300,” and maintained 0.8300 as the “strong resistance” level limiting upside potential.

Swiss Franc: Structure, Safe-Haven Role, and Policy Drivers

The Swiss Franc (CHF) is Switzerland’s official currency and one of the ten most actively traded currencies worldwide, with turnover far exceeding the size of the domestic economy. Its valuation reflects overall market sentiment, the performance of the Swiss economy, and policy action by the Swiss National Bank (SNB), among other influences. Between 2011 and 2015, CHF was pegged to the Euro (EUR). The sudden removal of that peg triggered an appreciation of more than 20% in the Franc, causing market disruption. Although the peg is no longer in place, the currency’s behavior remains closely linked to the Euro given Switzerland’s heavy economic integration with the Eurozone.

CHF is widely regarded as a safe-haven currency that investors favor during periods of market stress. Switzerland’s reputation for political stability, a solid export base, large central bank reserves, and a longstanding neutral stance in international conflicts support that status. Periods of heightened uncertainty typically strengthen the Franc against currencies perceived as riskier.

The SNB meets four times per year to set monetary policy, less frequently than several other major central banks. It targets annual inflation below 2%. When inflation runs above, or is expected to exceed, that objective, the SNB may raise its policy rate in an effort to curb price pressures. Higher rates are generally supportive for CHF, as they increase returns on Swiss assets, whereas lower rates tend to weigh on the currency.

Macroeconomic indicators are closely watched for signals about CHF’s potential direction. Shifts in growth, inflation, the current account balance, or central bank reserves can all influence the currency. Strong economic performance, low unemployment, and robust confidence typically favor a stronger Franc, while weaker data can have the opposite effect.

Given Switzerland’s small, open economy and deep ties with neighboring Eurozone countries, Eurozone macroeconomic conditions and monetary policy exert a significant impact on CHF. The broader European Union is Switzerland’s main economic counterpart and an important political partner, making Eurozone stability critical for Switzerland and its currency. Some models cited in the article suggest that the correlation between the Euro and CHF is above 90%, indicating an almost perfect relationship in their performance.