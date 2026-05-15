Brent Crude Holds Firm on Supply Risks and Fed Outlook

Key Moments

Brent crude futures moved higher overnight to $107.00/bbl, a gain of +1.21%.

Earlier, Brent had finished the prior session nearly flat at $105.72/bbl, up just +0.09% on the day.

Late-session strength in oil coincided with a more hawkish repricing of Federal Reserve policy, with futures nearly fully discounting a rate hike by June 2027 and 24bps of tightening priced in.

Geopolitical Tensions Underpin Brent Prices

Deutsche Bank’s macro strategy team reports that Brent Oil continues to find support from ongoing geopolitical risks and concerns over potential supply disruptions. Market participants have been particularly focused on developments around the Strait of Hormuz, a key chokepoint for global energy flows.

The bank notes that comments from President Trump regarding the strategic waterway intensified market unease and helped push oil prices higher overnight. Those remarks have reinforced the perception that supply risks could persist and keep Brent prices elevated.

Market Reaction to Strait of Hormuz Comments

The report highlights that,

“As we go to press this morning, markets have lost momentum after President Trump said the US doesn’t need the Strait of Hormuz open “at all”. So that’s added to fears that the Strait will remain blocked for some time, leading to a more protracted energy shock for the global economy.”

In the wake of these comments, Brent crude extended its gains, with Deutsche Bank noting that,

“Indeed, Brent crude oil prices are up another +1.21% overnight to $107.00/bbl.”

Price Action and Daily Performance

Despite the overnight strength, the bank points out that spot price movements in the previous session were relatively muted. According to the report,

“In the meantime, oil prices were little changed yesterday, with Brent crude (+0.09%) closing at $105.72/bbl.”

However, the team emphasizes that a late rally in the US trading session did emerge,

“However, oil did edge higher late in the US session, which contributed to a more hawkish Fed repricing.”

Fed Rate Expectations Shift Alongside Oil

Deutsche Bank links the late-session rise in Brent to a notable adjustment in interest rate expectations. The bank observes that futures markets moved to price a tighter policy stance from the Federal Reserve, stating,

“For instance, futures almost fully priced in a rate hike by June 2027, with 24bps of tightening now priced (+5.6bps on the day).”

This interaction between energy markets and rate expectations underscores how geopolitical-driven supply risks in oil are feeding into broader macro and policy narratives.

Brent and Fed Repricing – Key Metrics