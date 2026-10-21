Super Micro Surges on Upgraded AI Revenue and Margins

Key Moments

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ: SMCI) shares climbed 13% in premarket trading after the company raised its fiscal first-quarter revenue forecast.

Preliminary revenue guidance was increased to a range of $18.5 billion to $19.5 billion for the quarter ended September 30, up from $14.5 billion to $15.5 billion.

The company also lifted its gross margin outlook to 12.0% to 12.5%, compared with its prior projection of 10.4% to 10.8%.

Upgraded Revenue Outlook Fuels Share Price Surge

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ: SMCI) surged 13% in premarket trading after the server manufacturer sharply upgraded its fiscal first-quarter revenue outlook, citing robust demand for artificial intelligence data-center infrastructure.

On Tuesday, the company indicated that preliminary revenue for the quarter ended September 30 is now projected to be between $18.5 billion and $19.5 billion. This represents a substantial increase from its earlier guidance of $14.5 billion to $15.5 billion. The midpoint of the updated range stands above analysts’ consensus estimate of $14.99 billion.

Analyst Perspective on AI-Driven Demand

“[W]e believe [this reflects] rapidly increasing server demand and agentic AI tailwinds,” analysts at Mizuho said in a note.

The stronger outlook underscores the impact of accelerating AI-related workloads on server demand, which has become a central driver for companies supplying hardware to data centers focused on artificial intelligence.

Improved Margin Guidance on Product and Customer Mix

Alongside the higher revenue forecast, Super Micro also raised its gross margin expectations. The company now anticipates gross margin between 12.0% and 12.5%, compared with its prior range of 10.4% to 10.8%. Management attributed the anticipated margin expansion primarily to a more favorable mix of customers and products.

Metric Previous Outlook Revised Outlook Fiscal Q1 Revenue (quarter ended September 30) $14.5 billion – $15.5 billion $18.5 billion – $19.5 billion Gross Margin 10.4% – 10.8% 12.0% – 12.5% Analysts’ Consensus Revenue Estimate (midpoint comparison) $14.99 billion

Context: Prior Guidance and AI Market Concerns

The upgraded projections come after a period of heightened investor caution. Super Micro had previously indicated that its fiscal fourth-quarter revenue would likely land near the lower end of its guidance range, weighing on sentiment toward the stock.

Broader concerns have also emerged around the pace and sustainability of AI data-center expansion. Market participants have been unsettled by the combination of heavy, often debt-financed investment and higher borrowing costs. Those worries contributed to declines last week in shares of companies tied to AI data centers, including neocloud player CoreWeave and cloud computing firm Oracle, which were among the most notable laggards.

Leadership Update and Earnings Timing

Super Micro recently strengthened its leadership team by naming former Western Digital executive Mark Long as its new Chief Financial Officer. The company has scheduled the release of its full results for November 3.