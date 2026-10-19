Political Tensions Keep Polish Zloty Lagging CE3 Peers

Key Moments

Commerzbank observes that the Polish Zloty continues to trail other CE3 currencies even as the Euro stabilised and peers recovered some recent losses.

Institutional frictions involving Poland’s government, president and central bank over NBP Management Board nominations are cited as a key drag on PLN.

Despite looming uncertainty around the NBP board structure, Commerzbank does not expect substantial monetary policy changes and sees these issues as prolonging, not transforming, PLN’s negative environment.

Commerzbank Flags Persistent Underperformance of PLN

Commerzbank analyst Tatha Ghose notes that, although major Central European (CE3) currencies have steadied alongside the Euro, the Polish Zloty has continued to lag its regional counterparts. He links this relative weakness to ongoing institutional strains within Poland, which are weighing on investor perceptions of the currency.

Ghose characterizes the broader backdrop for the Zloty as already negative and argues that the latest political and institutional developments are adding to existing pressures rather than fundamentally altering the currency’s story.

Relative Currency Performance in the Region

Ghose contrasts the behavior of the Zloty with that of other CE3 currencies, emphasizing that the recovery following the Euro’s recent stabilization has not been evenly shared across the region.

Currency Relative Performance Within CE3 Polish Zloty (PLN) Continues to underperform the peer group Czech Koruna Performs in the middle of the group Hungarian Forint Remains the outperformer

He writes: “Over the past week, however, the euro stabilised somewhat, allowing regional currencies to regain some lost ground from the recent bottom. The relative performance ranking, however, remained the same since before the change of trend: the Polish zloty continues to underperform the peer group, the Czech koruna performs in the middle and the Hungarian forint remains the outperformer.”

Institutional Conflict Around NBP Board Appointments

According to Ghose, domestic political and institutional disputes are undermining support for the Zloty. He points to ongoing tensions between Poland’s government and the central bank as a factor restraining the currency, with disagreements focused on the composition of the National Bank of Poland (NBP) Management Board.

As he describes: “Poland-specific institutional developments are not helping the zloty’s performance. The government and central bank continue to be in adversarial positions. President Karol Nawrocki will re-submit four nominations to Poland’s National Bank (NBP) Management Board for PM Donald Tusk’s countersignature, after Tusk blocked the same names in May.”

Board Composition Risks and Legal Considerations

The standoff over board nominations is set against a looming change in the NBP’s leadership composition, which could further complicate the institution’s governance structure.

Ghose notes: “The issue could become more pressing when deputy governor Adam Lipinski’s term expires on 4 November. This would leave the Management Board with only 5 members, fewer than the statutory 6 (although legal experts generally do not expect NBP’s decisions to become invalid with 5 members).”

Monetary Policy Outlook and Market Implications

Despite the risks around governance and board composition, Ghose does not anticipate that these dynamics will lead to major changes in the NBP’s policy stance. He argues that the central bank’s recent rate actions suggest a willingness to adjust policy when conditions allow, which in his view should mitigate some of the political frictions with the government.

He comments: “NBP’s structure may therefore become uncertain in the foreseeable future, but we do not suspect far-reaching monetary policy implications: NBP was willingly cutting rates earlier this year when this was possible – that should have diffused earlier tension with the government. As a result, while such developments extend the negative environment around the zloty, they are not significantly new negatives.”

Ghose concludes that the institutional disputes primarily serve to prolong the already challenging environment for the Polish Zloty, rather than introduce a fundamentally different or more severe risk profile for the currency.