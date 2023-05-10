Vacasa names Bruce Schuman as next Chief Financial Officer

Vacasa Inc, a leading vacation rental management platform in North America, said on Tuesday that it had appointed Bruce Schuman as its next Chief Financial Officer, effective June 1st.

He is to succeed Jamie Cohen, who is leaving the company to pursue other opportunities.

Most recently, Schuman was the Chief Financial Officer of Kiavi Inc and prior to that he spent over 25 years at Intel Corp, where he served as the financial lead for various business units.

“Bruce has successfully led financial functions at one of the world’s most transformative technology companies and has also helped growth businesses develop financial and operating rigor as they scaled. Bruce will round out a leadership team at Vacasa focused on driving profitable growth, improving customer-centric execution and unlocking Vacasa’s long-term potential,” Rob Greyber, Chief Executive Officer of Vacasa, said in a press release.

“I am excited to join Vacasa, a company with enormous potential to further transform the vacation rental industry,” Bruce Schuman said.

“I’ve seen first-hand how technology can simplify and elevate customer experiences and am looking forward to working with Rob and the talented executive team as we continue to bring technology-enabled hospitality and service to Vacasa’s homeowners and guests,” Schuman added.