WTI Slips as US Weighs Sanctions Relief Amid Risks

Key Moments

WTI retreats to around $93.10 per barrel in Asian trading after a five-session advance as the U.S. considers easing sanctions on “shadow fleet” tankers.

Geopolitical tensions escalate with attacks affecting shipping in the Strait of Hormuz and reported strikes on Ukrainian and Saudi energy infrastructure.

API data shows a sharp 11.12 million-barrel weekly draw in U.S. crude inventories, contrasting with expectations for a 1.9 million-barrel build.

WTI Pullback Follows Talk of U.S. Sanctions Easing

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude reversed course after five consecutive sessions of gains, trading near $93.10 per barrel during Asian hours on Thursday. The move lower came as the Trump administration weighed a potential easing of sanctions on so-called “shadow fleet” oil tankers.

A U.S. official said on Wednesday that the contemplated shift in policy is designed to reduce record-high global freight costs. The proposal focuses on tankers that have carried crude oil and petroleum products from sanctioned countries, including Russia, Iran, and Venezuela.

The deliberations follow U.S. President Donald Trump’s recent decision to temporarily remove sanctions on Russian diesel exports. That action drew rapid criticism from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, European partners, and several Senate Republicans.

Heightened Geopolitical Risks in Key Energy Corridors

Despite the immediate price weakness linked to sanctions relief discussions, crude benchmarks face substantial upside risks from rising geopolitical tensions across Eastern Europe and the Middle East that threaten to disrupt global energy flows.

In the Middle East, a container vessel sank in the Strait of Hormuz on Wednesday after a projectile strike. At the same time, Iran-backed Houthi forces continued to launch drone and missile attacks across Saudi territory. The intensifying assaults have led a growing number of oil tankers to steer clear of usual crude-loading areas, actively disturbing export operations and shipping routes.

Separately, Russia accused Ukraine of carrying out attacks on two domestic oil refineries, including the 400,000-barrel-per-day Ryazan facility. Moscow claimed these actions breached an “energy ceasefire” that it said was recently arranged by President Trump.

Inventories Register Steep Draw, Defying Market Projections

On the supply side, U.S. stockpile data added another bullish element for crude. Figures from the American Petroleum Institute (API) showed that U.S. Weekly Crude Oil Stock fell by 11.12 million barrels for the week ending October 9.

This draw contrasted sharply with expectations for a 1.9 million-barrel increase and followed a 2.1 million-barrel decline the previous week. The latest move represented the largest single-week drop since late January, according to the API data.

Indicator Period / Detail Value Market Expectation WTI price level Asian hours, Thursday around $93.10 per barrel N/A U.S. Weekly Crude Oil Stock (API) Week ending October 9 -11.12 million barrels +1.9 million barrels Prior API weekly change Previous week -2.1 million barrels N/A Ryazan refinery capacity Russia 400,000 barrels per day N/A

Analyst Views on Middle East Risk and Price Trajectory

Analysts at MUFG/BTMU observed that the prevailing market stance on the Middle East suggests limited scope for a substantial retreat in energy prices under the current conditions. They noted that the situation on the ground continues to present considerable upside risk.

According to the analysts, the market’s “consensus on the Middle East is that energy prices are unlikely to retrace and that the current status is likely to continue.” At the same time, they warned that “the risks now seem more skewed to a worsening of the crisis,” highlighting that the Houthis “have shown no sign of letting up” and are reported to have targeted “the Saudi Aramco headquarters in Dhahran and several other cities.” In their assessment, these developments support expectations that elevated energy prices will remain in place as regional tensions persist.

WTI Oil: Key Characteristics and Market Drivers

WTI Oil is described as a type of crude oil traded in international markets. The term WTI refers to West Texas Intermediate, one of three primary crude benchmarks alongside Brent and Dubai Crude. It is labeled “light” and “sweet” due to its relatively low gravity and sulfur content.

The grade is regarded as a high-quality crude that is comparatively easy to refine. Production originates in the United States, with distribution centered on the Cushing hub, which is referred to as “The Pipeline Crossroads of the World.” WTI serves as a key benchmark for the broader oil market, and its price is frequently cited in the financial media.

Fundamental Drivers of WTI Prices

WTI pricing is largely dictated by supply and demand dynamics. Periods of stronger global economic activity can support higher demand, while weaker growth can depress consumption. Political instability, military conflicts, and sanctions can disrupt supply chains and influence prices.

Decisions by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), comprising major oil-producing nations, also play a central role in pricing. The level of the U.S. Dollar is another factor, given that crude is predominantly transacted in dollars. A weaker dollar can make oil more affordable for holders of other currencies, while a stronger dollar can have the opposite effect.

Impact of Inventory Data on WTI

Weekly inventory releases from the American Petroleum Institute (API) and the U.S. Energy Information Agency (EIA) are closely followed indicators for WTI traders. Inventory changes provide insight into shifting supply-demand balances. A decline in stockpiles can signal firmer demand and potentially support higher prices, whereas rising inventories can be associated with increased supply and potential price pressure.

The API report is published every Tuesday, while the EIA data is released the following day. The two sets of figures typically show similar outcomes, with the results falling within 1% of each other 75% of the time. The EIA statistics are viewed as more reliable because the agency is a government body.