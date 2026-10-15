Schwab Beats Q3 Estimates as Client Assets Hit Record

Key Moments

Adjusted EPS of $1.69 exceeded estimates of $1.66, while quarterly revenue of $7.17 billion missed the $7.2 billion consensus.

Core net new assets reached a record $190.4 billion, up 38% year-over-year, with total client assets rising to $13.33 trillion.

Trading activity surged, with daily average trading volume up 44% year-over-year to 10.7 million, supporting a 16% increase in trading revenue to $1.2 billion.

Top- and Bottom-Line Performance

The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) reported its third-quarter results before the market opened on Thursday. In premarket trading following the release, the stock declined approximately 2.6%, and it was down 1.3% after the results.

On an adjusted basis, earnings per share came in at $1.69, ahead of analyst expectations of $1.66. Revenue totaled $7.17 billion, narrowly missing the consensus forecast of $7.2 billion. Still, the top line rose 17% year-over-year from $6.14 billion in the same quarter of 2025.

“Deeper client engagement across Schwab’s platform continues to broaden and strengthen our revenue model, helping our third-quarter revenue increase 17% year-over-year to a record $7.2 billion,” said CFO Mike Verdeschi.

Client Growth and Asset Trends

Schwab reported record core net new assets of $190.4 billion for the quarter, an increase of 38% compared with the prior year period and equivalent to an annualized growth rate of 5.8%. Client acquisition remained strong, with 1.2 million new brokerage accounts opened during the quarter, bringing the total number of client accounts to 48.6 million.

Total client assets expanded 15% year-over-year to $13.33 trillion. Client transactional sweep cash balances at the end of September stood at $492.8 billion, up $7.1 billion from the prior quarter-end.

Client & Asset Metrics Current Period Change / Commentary Core net new assets $190.4 billion Up 38% year-over-year; 5.8% annualized growth rate Total client assets $13.33 trillion Up 15% year-over-year New brokerage accounts 1.2 million Quarterly additions Total client accounts 48.6 million After quarterly growth Client transactional sweep cash $492.8 billion Up $7.1 billion vs prior quarter-end

Profitability and Net Interest Income Drivers

Net income for the quarter was $2.9 billion on a GAAP basis, equal to $1.62 per share. Adjusted net income, which excludes $151 million of pre-tax transaction-related costs, was $3.0 billion. The company’s net interest margin improved to 3.04% during the period.

Bank loan balances reached $72.3 billion at the end of September, a 35% year-over-year increase. Margin loan balances climbed 14% quarter-over-quarter to $187.9 billion, reflecting heightened client borrowing activity.

Income & Balance-Sheet Metrics Current Period GAAP net income $2.9 billion ($1.62 per share) Adjusted net income $3.0 billion Net interest margin 3.04% Bank loan balances (Sept month-end) $72.3 billion Margin loan balances $187.9 billion

Trading, Fees, and Revenue Mix

Trading activity accelerated, with daily average trading volume at 10.7 million, a 44% increase versus the same quarter a year earlier. This higher activity supported trading revenue of $1.2 billion, up 16% year-over-year.

Asset management and administration fees also contributed to revenue growth, rising 14% year-over-year to $1.9 billion.

Capital and Balance-Sheet Strength

Schwab reported that its capital position remained solid, with a preliminary consolidated Tier 1 Leverage ratio of 8.9%. This capital level accompanied continued growth in client assets, loans, and trading activity during the quarter.