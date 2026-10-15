Romanian Political Deal Eases Leu Risk, Limits Gains

Key Moments

ING strategist Frantisek Taborsky expects the new government to stabilize EUR/RON around 5.340, easing near-term pressure on the currency.

Romanian government bonds have already rallied, with spreads versus CEE peers compressing to record levels, leaving valuations stretched.

Political progress is seen as supportive for RON and Romania’s rating outlook, but weak economic conditions after fiscal tightening and the credibility of deficit reduction remain critical.

New Cabinet Seen as Supportive for Leu and Ratings

ING strategist Frantisek Taborsky indicates that Romania’s emerging political resolution is likely to reduce short-term pressure on the leu and ease concerns around the country’s investment-grade status. At the same time, he highlights a challenging economic environment following earlier fiscal tightening that has weighed on activity.

He anticipates that the new government will help keep EUR/RON anchored around 5.340, while consolidation efforts should be broadly supportive for the bond market. However, he underscores that stretched valuations and limited room for additional gains are likely to restrain any further significant rally.

Coalition Arrangement Provides Parliamentary Support

“Romania appears closer to ending five months of political deadlock after the Social Democrats agreed to join premier-designate Luca Niculescu’s cabinet with 11 ministers. The Liberals and UDMR will not enter government but have pledged parliamentary support for six months, likely giving Niculescu the majority needed for approval. The cabinet is also expected to include technocrats in finance, energy and foreign affairs.”

“This is Niculescu’s fourth attempt by President Nicușor Dan to install a prime minister since May, after the previous coalition collapsed and previous nominees failed. A government should reduce near-term pressure on the leu and lower the risk of Romania losing its investment-grade rating.”

Economic Headwinds and Fiscal Priorities

“However, the economic backdrop remains difficult after last year’s fiscal tightening pushed activity into prolonged stagnation. Failure to secure parliament’s backing could force an early election, which the president has sought to avoid. If approved, Niculescu’s immediate priorities will be revising the 2026 budget, preparing the 2027 draft and continuing fiscal consolidation. Overall, the political breakthrough is positive for RON, but implementation and the credibility of deficit reduction will remain key.”

FX and Bond Market Implications

“As previously discussed, we do not expect RON to rally on political headlines, though the new government should help stabilise EUR/RON around 5.340 and limit further upside. Bonds have already seen a solid rally in recent days, with spreads against CEE peers narrowing to record levels. The new government and budget discussions pointing to further consolidation should sustain positive sentiment in the bond market as well, but stretched valuations limit further rallies there.”

Market Snapshot